Media Advisory – Oregon AG Rosenblum to Host National Association of Attorneys General Summit in Portland



NAAG to Convene 2024 Presidential Initiative Summit in Portland, Oregon

WHO: The National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG), the nonpartisan national forum for America’s state and territory attorneys general and their staff, invites members of the press to attend the public portions of its 2024 Presidential Initiative Summit: “America’s Youth: AGs Looking Out for the Next Generation.”

WHAT: NAAG President and Oregon AG Ellen Rosenblum will convene attorney generals and their staff, national policy leaders, teachers and educators, youth-related health practitioners, representatives of youth organizations, and members of the legal and business communities for her 2024 Presidential Initiative Summit. This year’s Summit covers timely topics impacting the health and wellness of America’s youth, including tech safety, social media, substance use, financial literacy, AI, gaming, and child exploitation. This two-day event will be sure to advance important national conversations, policy recommendations, and information sharing on critical topics impacting America’s youth.

WHY: Statement from Oregon Attorney General Rosenblum: “As Oregon’s Attorney General and as the President of the National Association of Attorneys General this year, I am delighted to host my AG colleagues from as far away as the US territories and Maine for our national Summit, beginning this afternoon. We are tapping into both local and national experts on my Initiative theme: America’s Youth: AGs Looking Out for the Next Generation. Our youth face many challenges as they prepare for adulthood. State attorneys general are an important part of the “village” that must help provide the protections and tools our kids need to succeed. That’s what these next two days are about!”

View the final agenda.

Leading speakers include:

Ellen Rosenblum, Oregon Attorney General and NAAG President Brian Kane, NAAG Executive Director Zoya Shah, 2024 Oregon Kid Governor Bonnie Nagel, PhD; Director of the Center for Mental Health Innovation; Oregon Health & Science University Dr. Sejal Hathi, MD, MBA, Director, Oregon Health Authority Karina LeBlanc, General Manager and former goalie, Portland Thorns Attorneys General and their staff will moderate panels throughout the Summit. WHEN: September 5-6, 2024 WHERE: The Nines Hotel

525 SW Morrison Street

Portland, OR 97204

For press access, interested members of the media need to contact Roy Kaufmann, Communications Director for the Oregon Attorney General at roy.kaufmann@doj.oregon.gov. Please include your name, organization, title, and topic(s)/panels of interest. All RSVPs must be confirmed by ODOJ/NAAG prior to attendance. Please note: This will not include opportunities to interview speakers or visiting AGs without going through their Comms teams first.