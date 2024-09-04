New Haven Barracks - Simple Assault

VSP News Release-Incident STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 24B5004038 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacqueline June STATION: VSP New Haven CONTACT#: 802-388-4919 DATE/TIME: 09/04/2024 at 1126 hours INCIDENT LOCATION: Starksboro, VT VIOLATION: Simple Assault ACCUSED: Natalie Huestis-Bell AGE: 25 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Starksboro, VT VICTIM: Penny Bell AGE: 56 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Addison, VT SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers at the New Haven Barracks responded to a report of a verbal altercation in the Town of Starksboro. Further investigation revealed that Natalie Huestis-Bell caused bodily injury to another individual at the scene. Huestis-Bell was taken into custody, transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing, and issued a citation to appear at the Addison County Superior Court on 12/16/2024 at 1230 hours. COURT ACTION: Y COURT DATE/TIME: 12/16/2024 @ 1230 hours COURT: Addison County Superior Court – Criminal Division LODGED – N/A BAIL: N/A MUG SHOT: INCLUED

Trooper Jacqueline June (468) Vermont State Police B Troop- New Haven 2490 Ethan Allen Hwy New Haven, VT 05472 Tel: (802)388-4919 Fax: (802)452-7918 Email: jacqueline.june@vermont.gov

