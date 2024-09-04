Submit Release
New Haven Barracks - Simple Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24B5004038

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacqueline June                             

STATION: VSP New Haven    

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 09/04/2024 at 1126 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Starksboro, VT

VIOLATION: Simple Assault

 

ACCUSED: Natalie Huestis-Bell

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Starksboro, VT

 

VICTIM: Penny Bell

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Addison, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers at the New Haven Barracks responded to a report of a verbal altercation in the Town of Starksboro. Further investigation revealed that Natalie Huestis-Bell caused bodily injury to another individual at the scene. Huestis-Bell was taken into custody, transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing, and issued a citation to appear at the Addison County Superior Court on 12/16/2024 at 1230 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/16/2024 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED – N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUED


Trooper Jacqueline June (468)

Vermont State Police

B Troop- New Haven

2490 Ethan Allen Hwy

New Haven, VT 05472

Tel: (802)388-4919

Fax: (802)452-7918

Email: jacqueline.june@vermont.gov

 

