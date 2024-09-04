New Haven Barracks - Simple Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B5004038
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacqueline June
STATION: VSP New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 09/04/2024 at 1126 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Starksboro, VT
VIOLATION: Simple Assault
ACCUSED: Natalie Huestis-Bell
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Starksboro, VT
VICTIM: Penny Bell
AGE: 56
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Addison, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers at the New Haven Barracks responded to a report of a verbal altercation in the Town of Starksboro. Further investigation revealed that Natalie Huestis-Bell caused bodily injury to another individual at the scene. Huestis-Bell was taken into custody, transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing, and issued a citation to appear at the Addison County Superior Court on 12/16/2024 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/16/2024 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED – N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUED
Trooper Jacqueline June (468)
Vermont State Police
B Troop- New Haven
2490 Ethan Allen Hwy
New Haven, VT 05472
Tel: (802)388-4919
Fax: (802)452-7918
Email: jacqueline.june@vermont.gov
