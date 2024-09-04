Missouri Department of Labor Celebrates Labor Day, Visits SHARP Designee Husky Corporation

Jefferson City, MO – The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations celebrated Labor Day by honoring the hardworking men and women who contribute to the state's economy. To commemorate this special day, yesterday the department visited Husky Corporation, a leading manufacturer of innovative fueling products and a 14-year recipient of the Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program (SHARP) award.

(Left to right) Missouri Department of Labor Director Anna Hui, On-Site Consultation Program Manager Daniel Stark, VP of Manufacturing of Husky Alan Siedhoff, and Executive Vice President of Husky Brad Baker pose for a photo outside of Husky Corporation on Sept. 3.

SHARP is a prestigious recognition awarded to businesses that have exemplary safety and health programs. Husky Corporation’s commitment to workplace safety and health is evident in their low injury and illness rates, comprehensive training programs, and strong safety culture.

The department’s visit to Husky Corporation served as an opportunity to recognize the company’s achievements and highlighted the importance of workplace safety and health. Representatives from the department toured the facility, met with company officials, and discussed the company’s safety initiatives.

“Husky Corporation is a wonderful example of a Missouri business that prioritizes the safety and well-being of its employees,” said Anna Hui, director of the Missouri Department of Labor. “We are proud to recognize their accomplishments and to highlight their commitment to workplace safety.”

Photos from the event are available on the department's Flickr page.

On-Site Consultation Program Manager Daniel Stark (left) looks on as Missouri Department of Labor Director Anna Hui and VP of Manufacturing of Husky Alan Siedhoff examine a piece of equipment during a tour of Husky Corporation on Sept. 3.

The department encourages all businesses in the state to prioritize workplace safety and health. By investing in safety programs and creating a strong safety culture, businesses can reduce injuries and illnesses, improve employee morale and enhance their bottom line.

In addition to celebrating Labor Day with Husky Corporation, the department is gearing up to bring attention to Farm Safety Week, which begins Sept. 15. Follow the department on social media for more information.