SAMEN MSP Joins EasyDMARC’s MSP Program to Enhance Email Security and Deliverability for Clients

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EasyDMARC, a vendor of the cloud-native email security and deliverability platform, announced today a strategic partnership with SAMEN MSP , an award-winning managed service provider based in Bangladesh.

This partnership will help SAMEN's clients protect their email identities from being stolen and used for fraudulent activities, as well as improve their email deliverability rate. Their clients’ email domains will be fortified through EasyDMARC's robust email authentication.

Email security has become a significant concern for businesses of all sizes as cyberattacks, such as phishing and spoofing, are becoming increasingly sophisticated. Verizon DBIR 2021 mentions that 93% of all successful cyberattacks begin with a phishing email.

In response, SAMEN MSP has adopted a proactive strategy to ensure the security of its clients' email domains and safeguard their sensitive data.

“Our collaboration with EasyDMARC enables us to offer robust DMARC solutions that help organizations protect their domains from phishing, spoofing, and other fraudulent activities. By implementing DMARC, our clients can ensure that their email communications are authentic, secure, and trusted, thereby enhancing their brand reputation and maintaining customer trust,” said Tariq Muhammad, CEO of SAMEN Limited.

"We are thrilled to welcome SAMEN MSP to our growing partner network. Their commitment to delivering exceptional IT services and support to their clients aligns perfectly with our mission to make email safer for everyone," said Gerasim Hovhannisyan, CEO of EasyDMARC.

The DMARC standard enables the automatic flagging and removal of receiving emails that are impersonating senders’ domains. It is a crucial way to prevent outbound phishing and spoofing attempts.

About SAMEN MSP

SAMEN MSP specializes in providing cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions to safeguard businesses against the ever-growing complexities of the digital world. The company is dedicated to empowering clients with robust defenses, proactive threat intelligence, and resilient cybersecurity strategies.

www.samenits.com

About EasyDMARC

EasyDMARC is a cloud-native B2B SaaS to solve email security and deliverability problems in just a few clicks. With advanced tools, such as its AI-powered DMARC Report Analyser, DMARC, SPF, DKIM cloud management solutions, and email source reputation monitoring, EasyDMARC’s platform helps customers stay safe and maintain the health of their domains without risk.

For Managed Service Providers (MSPs) seeking to increase their revenue, EasyDMARC presents an ideal solution. The email authentication platform streamlines domain management, providing capabilities such as organizational control, domain grouping, and access management. Additionally, EasyDMARC offers a comprehensive sales and marketing enablement program designed to elevate DMARC sales. All of these features are available for MSPs on a scalable platform with a flexible pay-as-you-go pricing model.

www.easydmarc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.