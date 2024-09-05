Henry Ford III Named Chairman of Graphene Company, Avadain

"Wonder material" graphene poised to transform industries, boost U.S. competitiveness

Graphene has the potential to spark transformational change across many industrial sectors” — Henry Ford III

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Henry Ford III has joined graphene manufacturing technology licensing company Avadain , Inc. as non-executive Chairman of the Board.“Graphene has the potential to spark transformational change across many industrial sectors,” Mr. Ford explains. “I’ve followed Avadain’s progress for quite some time and I’m excited to join the Avadain team and help Avadain democratize this critical material.”“Henry’s experience in all aspects of business will be invaluable to us,” says Brad Larschan, Avadain’s CEO. “I’ve gotten to know him over the last 18 months, and I am excited that he will contribute to achieving Avadain’s milestones and exit strategy.”Graphene has been hailed as a potential ‘wonder material’ that could disrupt industries and usher in a new, green industrial revolution.Avadain’s large, thin and defect free (LTDF) graphene flakes have a superlative combination of strength, conductivity, flexibility and durability. Avadain has the only known technology to manufacture LTDF graphene flakes – the type of graphene that many industries need as an additive material.Avadain does not intend to manufacture graphene. It will license its technology to chemical and advanced materials companies.Mr. Ford advises early-stage companies and serves on several boards of directors, including Ford Motor Company, where he sits on the finance committee and the sustainability, innovation, and policy committee. He began his career at Ford in 2006 holding positions in investor relations, corporate strategy, sales and marketing, purchasing, and labor relations.Mr. Ford also serves as an advisor at Edgewater Funds, a private equity firm based in Chicago. He is a trustee of the Ford Foundation, the Henry Ford Museum, Neighborhood Villages, and the Ford Piquette Avenue Plant. He is a member of the advisory boards of Henry Ford College, Bridging Communities, Operation HOPE and MiSide.Mr. Ford holds a BA from Dartmouth College and a MBA from MIT’s Sloan School of Management.

