U.S. EPA proposes Superfund designation for Exide site in Vernon

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the below statement today after the U.S. EPA announced the proposed addition of the former Exide facility in Vernon to the Superfund National Priorities List (NPL), which would make it eligible to receive federal funding for long-term, permanent cleanup.
 
The Newsom Administration has advocated strongly in support of the Superfund designation to advance the state’s ongoing cleanup efforts, which to date have remediated lead contamination for over 5,300 properties in the surrounding community, which is disproportionately burdened by pollution. To date, California has invested more than $770 million to clean up contamination resulting from Exide’s operations.

