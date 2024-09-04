AOByte Works with eLabNext to Streamline Custom Add-On Development

eLabNext and AOByte partner to elevate laboratory research

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, eLabNext, a company that provides digital solutions for the collection, management, and analysis of laboratory information, announced a new collaboration with AOByte, an end-to-end software development service provider. The collaboration between eLabNext and AOByte’s specialized software development tools empowers developers to create both simple and complex add-ons, enhancing the functionality of the digital lab platform for all eLabNext users.

The cooperation between the firms will enable eLabNext to rapidly expand its Add-On Marketplace, which will allow users to integrate third-party software, including Dropbox, Microsoft Office, Slack, Jupyter Notebook, Google Drive, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Eppendorf, Elemental Machines, and many more solutions into their dashboards. These additions will enable researchers in a variety of scientific disciplines to further streamline their everyday laboratory operations.

“Since we have opened up our ecosystem to third-party developers and established collaborations like the one with AOByte, we have seen an unprecedented acceleration in the ability to apply customizations and add new features, either for the broader community or specifically for customers' own workflows,” comments Erwin Seinen, Founder and Managing Director of eLabNext. “AOByte has swiftly become a standout partner due to their expertise and dedication. Through our work with AOByte, we empower our customers to customize and enhance the eLabNext platform in innovative ways. This is just the beginning, and we look forward to exploring even more opportunities to enhance our platform's capabilities for our users.”

“AOByte is proud to support eLabNext on the next step in their innovative journey,” comments Tigran Sargsyan, co-founder and CEO of AOByte. “As we’ve become more entrenched in the life sciences, we’ve realized the growing demand for customizable lab solutions, and we’re committed to enabling the creation of custom add-ons by motivated developers.”

About eLabNext:

eLabNext is an all-in-one Digital Lab Platform (DLP) that offers an intuitive and flexible solution to collect, manage, and analyze laboratory information. The software includes modules for an electronic lab notebook, sample tracking, inventory management, and protocol management, as well as a wide range of marketplace add-ons to extend functionality. eLabNext enhances productivity by streamlining the processes of documenting, organizing, searching, and archiving data, samples, and protocols. The data is accessible through cloud-hosted ISO-certified data centers. The software is most suitable for industry R&D labs, ranging from start-up companies to mid-size pharma and biotech companies and academic research groups and institutes.

For more information about eLabNext, please visit www.elabnext.com.

About AOByte:

AOByte is a software development company that provides end-to-end software development services and cutting-edge engineering solutions to companies worldwide, driving business growth and performance in industries such as FinTech, Healthcare, and InsurTech. They help businesses accelerate disruption within their industry with custom software development solutions that adapt seamlessly to particular project objectives. AOByte envisions, plans, designs, develops, integrates, deploys, and supports client products by employing best practice processes and development methodologies that drive meaningful results within the strategic vision.

