Brief closure on US30/East Lincolnway planned for Wednesday in Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation, Reiman Corp. and Aztec Construction will briefly close a portion of US30/East Lincolnway on Wednesday, weather permitting.

Crews will close westbound US Highway 30/East Lincolnway at Reese Road through Dell Range. Traffic will be detoured south on Reese and then west to Pershing. North and south Christensen approaches will be closed. Traffic from north Christensen will be detoured to Horizon Loop, then onto Dell Range, where they can enter US30 east and westbound. See detour map below.

This closure is expected to last through the day as paving operations are completed.

Motorists are encouraged to obey all posted signs, flaggers and other traffic control and avoid distractions like cell phones while driving through work zones.

All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to adverse weather or material availability.