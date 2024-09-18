AVS Fence and Screen Recognized with Prestigious 2024 Best of Florida Award

AVE MARIA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- AVS Fence and Screen, a family-owned and operated business, is proud to announce its recent recognition as 2024 Best of Florida Award recipient. This accolade is a testament to the company’s unwavering commitment to craftsmanship and customer satisfaction, solidifying its reputation as a trusted name in the fencing and screening industry.For more than 20 years, AVS Fence and Screen has been a cornerstone in the community, providing top-notch services to both residential and commercial clients. The company specializes in custom fences that enhance privacy and security, as well as screen enclosures that bring elegance and functionality to outdoor spaces. Each project undertaken by AVS reflects a deep dedication to exceeding customer expectations.“We treat our clients like we like to be treated,” says the owner of AVS Fence and Screen. “It’s about more than just completing a job; it’s about building relationships and ensuring every client feels valued and heard.”AVS Fence and Screen offers a comprehensive range of services, including fabrication, installation, and repair for fences, screen enclosures, pool enclosures, lanai screens, and custom welding projects. This diverse expertise allows the company to tailor its services to meet the unique needs of each customer, ensuring that every project is executed with precision and care.The Best of Florida Award, hosted by GuidetoFlorida.com, is a prestigious honor determined by customer votes, reflecting the strong bond AVS has cultivated with its clients. This recognition underscores the company’s dedication to delivering exceptional service and quality, qualities that have earned it a loyal customer base.“You deserve the best, and that’s what we strive to deliver every day,” the AVS Fence and Screen owner proudly states. This philosophy has guided AVS Fence and Screen to the forefront of the industry, earning the company not only awards but also the lasting appreciation of its customers.With strategically located offices serving a broad area, AVS Fence and Screen is well-positioned to handle projects of any size, ensuring prompt and attentive service. The company’s focus on communication and personalized service has distinguished it as a go-to provider for all fencing and screen enclosure needs.Looking ahead, AVS Fence and Screen remains steadfast in its mission to provide quality service with a personal touch. Whether it’s enhancing property with a new fence, creating a custom screen enclosure, or delivering expert welding services, AVS is more than just a contractor; it’s a partner in creating spaces that offer security, beauty, and peace of mind.

