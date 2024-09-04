Woody Auction's Art Glass, Lamps & Much More auction, Sept. 21st, features beautiful vases by Galle, Daum Nancy and more

Magnificent Duffner & Kimberly leaded glass table lamp, 28 ½ inches in height, having a beautiful “Wisteria” shade on a heavy brass claw electrified four-light base (est. $1,500-$2,000). Late 19th or early 20th century French cameo art glass vase signed Galle in souffle/relief, 15 ½ inches tall, in a rare mold blown plum design, boasting a frosted yellow ground (est. $8,000-$12,000). Late 19th/early 20th century French cameo art glass vase signed Daum Nancy in souffle/relief, 11 ¼ inches tall, with and a blown mold design with a dark forest landscape (est. $4,000-$7,000). This portrait dresser box with Wave Crest banner mark, 6 7/8 inches square, with a tapestry finish, pale blue ground, gilt metal fittings and feet, one of the best examples out there, should hit $2,500-$4,500. Original Swiss-made Ideal Sublime Harmonic Piccolo cylinder music box, in a 13 inch by 39 ½ inch by 15 ½ inch elaborately carved oak case, set atop a matching carved oak chest (est. $2,000-$4,500).

DOUGLASS, KS, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- cWoody Auction will embrace the active fall auction season with an Art Glass, Lamps & Much More auction slated to happen on Saturday, September 21st, live and online, starting at 9:30 am Central time. Expected top lots include a vase signed Galle and a vase signed Daum Nancy . Both are gorgeous French cameo art glass vases in souffle/relief from the late 19th /early 20th century.“Illuminate your space with timeless elegance and charm with our exquisite collection of antique lamps,” invited Jason Woody of Woody Auction. “Our September 21st auction will bring a bright light to the antique world with all the quality lamps that will shine over other antiques from makers such as Galle, Daum Nancy, Tiffany, Wave Crest , Buffalo Pottery, Royal Vienna, Carnival Glass and more.”The auction will be held online (thru LiveAuctioneers.com) as well as live in Woody’s auction hall located at 130 Third Street in Douglass. In total, 399 lots will cross the auction block, all with no reserves. There is no buyer’s premium (BP) for those in attendance (when paying by cash or check). An online-only auction featuring similar items will be held September 20th, only on LiveAuctioneers.com.The late 19th/early 20th century French cameo art glass vase signed Galle in souffle/relief stands 15 ½ inches tall and is in a rare mold blown plum design. It also boasts a frosted yellow ground with blue / lavender cameo cutback overlay. The vase, with excellent detail, has an estimate of $8,000-$12,000.The late 19th/early 20th century French cameo art glass vase signed Daum Nancy in souffle/relief is 11 ¼ inches tall and exhibits a blown mold design. It has a pink and white ground with a dark blown mold forest landscape. It’s genuine Daum from the period and should find a new home for $4,000-$7,000.A portrait dresser box with the Wave Crest banner mark, 6 7/8 inches square, with a tapestry finish, pale blue ground, gilt metal fittings and feet, one of the finest ones out there, should hit $2,500-$4,500.An original Swiss-made Ideal Sublime Harmonic Piccolo cylinder music box, house in a 13 inch by 39 ½ inch by 15 ½ inch elaborately carved oak case, set atop a matching carved oak chest, is expected to hammer for $2,000-$4,500. The music box plays a very nice sound and is in good working condition.A French cameo art glass vase signed Daum Nancy, oval in shape, 4 ¾ inches tall, having a blue, white and green mottled ground with a cameo carved farmstead scenic décor and exceptional enamel highlights, has a pre-sale estimate of $2,000-$3,000. The vase is signed with the artist’s initials.A Victorian brides basket featuring an exceptional blue coinspot art glass peg bowl with a Coraline butterfly and floral décor, mounted on a Wilcox #14 silverplate frame that shows a cherub pulling a cart, is estimated to bring $1,500-$3,000. The 8 ¼ inch by 12 ½ inch brides basket is one of the nicest.A seven-lily Vaseline cranberry opalescent English art glass epergne with applied rigoree, 23 inches tall and highly reactive under the black light, one of the finest anywhere, should gavel for $1,500-$2,500.An English art glass laydown “Falcon” perfume, 7 ½ inches by 2 inches, in an extremely rare form, Webb peachblow satin with gold enamel highlights and a silver twist cap, should make $1,500-$2,500.A Brilliant Period Cut Glass cobalt blue cut to Vaseline Eiffel-shape decanter, pattern #HF-303 by Val St. Lambert, circa 1908, pattern matched with a numbered stopper, has an estimate of $1,500-$2,000.A magnificent Duffner & Kimberly leaded glass table lamp, 28 ½ inches in height, having a beautiful “Wisteria” shade on a heavy brass claw electrified four-light base, will rise above $1,500-$2,000.Here’s a link to the catalog: https://www.liveauctioneers.com/catalog/341107_9-21-24-art-glass-lamps-and-much-more/?page=1&pageSize=all . Bidders should register 48 hours in advance. Absentee bids will require a written statement indicating the amount of the bid. Deadline is noon, Sept. 21. Absentee bids will be charged a buyer’s premium of 15 percent of the selling price + shipping (10 percent if paying by cash or check).Telephone bidding is available for lots with a low estimate of $1,000 or greater (low estimates can be found on LiveAuctioneers.com). Email your phone bid list to info@woodyauction.com by noon on Sept. 18. Include your name, address, primary phone number and backup phone number. You’ll get a phone call to confirm receipt of your winning bid.“We do our best to keep shipping costs as low as possible while wrapping everything securely to arrive in excellent condition,” Mr. Woody pointed out. “We charge the bidder what we pay for the materials, and pass our UPS discount on to you.”Woody Auction has attempted to call any flaws that can affect the value of an item. Up to ten condition reports are available for in-person events. Condition reports are not available for online only auctions, but Woody Auction will stand behind the items’ condition. Common nicks and scratches have not been called. The prevailing sales tax will be charged to all buyers unless they are reselling the items. In this case, a sales tax exemption license must be provided.As for area lodging, Woody Auction has several suggestions: the Comfort Inn in Augusta, Kan.: 316-260-3006 (mention Woody Auction for a single queen or king room rate of $79 plus tax when booked directly with them); Holiday Inn Express, Andover, Kan.: 316-733-8833; and the Hampton Inn, Derby, Kan.: 316-425-7900. All three are located within a 15-20-minute drive of the Woody auction hall.Woody Auction is always accepting quality consignments for future sales. To consign a single item, an estate or collection, you may call (316) 747-2694; or, send an email to info@woodyauction.com. To learn more about Woody Auction and the auction planned for Saturday, Sept. 21, by Woody Auction, starting at 9:30 am Central time, online and live in Douglass, Kansas, visit www.woodyauction.com

