Shapiro Administration Invests in PA’s Manufacturing Industry, Celebrates Opening of Universal Ingredients Shank’s $30.5 Million Expansion in Lancaster County

With the Commonwealth’s support, the growing 124-year-old company is creating 83 new jobs and retaining another 234 jobs statewide. The Shapiro Administration has attracted nearly $2 billion in new private sector investment to Pennsylvania, positioning the Commonwealth to be a leader in innovation and economic development.

Lancaster, PA – Today, Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger celebrated the Shapiro Administration’s commitment to Pennsylvania manufacturers and helped cut the ribbon on Universal Ingredients Shank’s (Shank’s) $30.5 million headquarters expansion in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County.

Announced by Governor Josh Shapiro in May 2023, the expansion project will create 83 new jobs and retain 234 jobs statewide. As part of its expansion, Shank’s facility will support additional liquid and dry manufacturing, packaging and refrigerated storage.

“Shank’s has a remarkable, 124-year history in Lancaster County and the Shapiro Administration is proud to support the company’s continued growth here in Pennsylvania,” said DCED Secretary Rick Siger. “We are aggressively attracting new businesses to the Commonwealth and are equally committed to retaining homegrown companies like Shank’s. These types of meaningful, strategic investments are helping to position Pennsylvania as an economic leader.”

A top producer of vanilla extract in the United States, Shank’s has been headquartered in Lancaster County since its creation in 1899 and makes and distributes more than 2,400 products, including flavors, emulsions, botanical extracts, colors, and sauces for retail and food industry customers globally.

“I am thrilled that Shank’s has chosen to expand and invest right here in Lancaster County,” said Senator Ryan Aument. “When businesses come to our communities, our residents benefit from more job opportunities and increased local economic activity across numerous sectors, as the indirect impact of these investments on other industries is immeasurable. I’m grateful for the policy work we’ve been able to accomplish to send a strong message that our state is competitive and prepared to support businesses, new and old, that provide a better quality of life for Pennsylvania residents.”

“Even though Shank’s has been operating in Lancaster County for more than a century, this expansion positions the company for an even brighter future with more innovation in food safety, more family-sustaining jobs, and more growth still to come,” said Representative Brett Miller. “Congratulations on this important milestone!”

Shank’s received a funding proposal from DCED for a $332,000 Pennsylvania First grant and a $166,000 workforce development grant to train workers. The expansion project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the Governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania.

“We are excited to announce the opening of our enhanced Universal Ingredients Shank’s campus. This will enable us to expand our product offerings to our customers, service additional markets, and provide us with beneficial operational efficiencies,” said George C. Freeman, President and CEO of Universal Corporation. “Our campus expansion will allow us to enhance our tea, coffee, and other botanical extracts as well as our customized blending capabilities through innovative solutions such as aseptic packaging. We would like to thank the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s Department of Community and Economic Development and Lancaster County for their support which helped make this project possible.”

Governor Shapiro and his Administration have been working aggressively to make the Commonwealth a leader in innovation and economic development and create opportunity for all Pennsylvanians. The Governor’s ten-year Economic Development Strategy announced earlier this year will capitalize on the Commonwealth’s strengths and reignite our economy.

“We are excited to see food processing companies like Shank’s continue to invest in their Lancaster County operations,” said John Biemiller, Vice President, Business Retention and Expansion, Economic Development Company of Lancaster County. “These commitments of company capital help keep Lancaster’s food manufacturing facilities on the cutting edge of food production in North America.”

Since taking office, the Shapiro Administration has secured and announced nearly $2 billion in private sector investments through the Governor’s Action Team and PA SITES (Pennsylvania Strategic Investments to Enhance Sites) investments.

The 2024-25 bipartisan budget delivers on the Governor’s key priorities in the Economic Development Strategy to make Pennsylvania more competitive economically and includes:

$500 million for site development, including $400 million for the PA SITES program;

for site development, including $400 million for the PA SITES program; $20 million for the Main Street Matters program to support small businesses and commercial corridors that are the backbone of communities across our Commonwealth;

for the Main Street Matters program to support small businesses and commercial corridors that are the backbone of communities across our Commonwealth; $20 million in state funding for small minority-owned businesses in Pennsylvania; and

in state funding for small minority-owned businesses in Pennsylvania; and $15 million for tourism marketing to boost our economy, attract more visitors, and support good-paying jobs — building on the Governor’s launch of the Great American Getaway brand to encourage tens of millions within a few hours’ drive to visit Pennsylvania.

You can read Pennsylvania’s first economic development strategy in 20 years. For more information on how the Governor’s proposed budget will create opportunity for all Pennsylvanians, visit Governor Josh Shapiro’s Budget website.

For more information about the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Penny Ickes, dcedpress@pa.gov

# # #