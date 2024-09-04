Paschal Air Plumbing & Electric acquires Patriot Heat & Air to expand services to Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric, a leading operator owned provider of HVAC, plumbing, and electrical home services with a strong presence in Arkansas, Missouri, and Texas, is thrilled to announce the acquisition of Patriot Heat & Air This strategic expansion will further solidify Paschal's position as a dominant force in the home services industry and expand services to Oklahoma.Patriot Heat & Air, with its well-established team in Oklahoma City, OK, has been a trusted name in HVAC services for years. Their commitment to quality service and customer satisfaction aligns seamlessly with Paschal's core values and mission."The addition of Patriot Heat & Air to the Paschal family underscores our commitment to continued growth and operational excellence," said Charley Boyce, CEO of Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric. "As a third-generation home service contractor born and raised in Oklahoma, I've been eager to bring our level of service back to my home state. In an industry increasingly dominated by PE-backed companies, we’re focused on reviving a tradition of service rooted in care for our people and a commitment to building for the long term. This expansion is about more than just growth – it's about ensuring that both our employees and the communities we serve experience the difference that a people-first, long-term approach can make.""Our team at Patriot has always been dedicated to serving our community with integrity and professionalism," said Willie Hester, former owner of Patriot Heat & Air. "Joining forces with Paschal allows us to tap into a larger network of resources and expertise, ensuring that our customers receive the best service possible and our employees have the opportunity to continue their growth. I had multiple options with my company and ultimately determined that joining Paschal was best. It's rare to find an owner-operated company like Paschal that focuses so much on their people."With the addition of Patriot's location, Paschal will now have an even broader reach, ensuring that residents in Oklahoma City can access their unparalleled HVAC services and expand on future services to include plumbing and electric. The integration process will be smooth, with a primary focus on ensuring that existing Patriot customers continue to receive the high-quality service they are accustomed to.Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric continues its dedication to offering top-tier home services centered around employee and customer satisfaction. The recent integration of Patriot Heat & Air marks another step in Paschal's strategic expansion, emphasizing its approach to growth through the acquisition of reputable home service businesses.About Paschal Air, Plumbing & ElectricPaschal Air, Plumbing & Electric is the leading provider of home repair, replacement, and maintenance services for the HVAC, plumbing, and electric markets in Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Dallas-Fort Worth. Founded in 1968, Paschal has been delivering exceptional workmanship and outstanding customer service to the communities it serves for over 50 years. While many companies in the industry have shifted towards private equity ownership, Paschal remains committed to a people-centered, owner-operated model that prioritizes long-term success through investment in its employees and the communities it serves. With over 350 team members, Paschal continues to provide world-class service and uphold its 5-star reputation every single day.Contact Information: Jade Rundle – Community OutreachPh: 479-751-0195jrundle@gopaschal.comPaschal Air Plumbing & Electric

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.