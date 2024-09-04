InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Bale Hay Feeder that Automatically Releases New Bales of Hay

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / --Tyrus C. of Leon, WV is the creator of the Automatic Round Bale Hay Feeder, a gravity-fed system designed to automatically refill animal feeders with new bales of hay. Two angled sections are positioned above the feeder section, releasing new hay bales that drop down into the feeder once an old bale is fully consumed. The device is comprised of a metal feeder section with plastic chutes on one or both sides, and a sensor that allows the feeder to identify when the hay is low and add more into the feeder.The angled troughs/chutes are gravity-fed to replenish hay within the middle feeder system. The system features quick-disconnect hydraulic line connections that are powered by the tractor’s fittings, and several wheels, thereby allowing it to be easily moved via a tractor hitch. The system offers a way to automatically refill hay bale feeders with ease and convenience. Farmers can automate hay bale feeding systems rather than spending time and effort lifting hay bales into the feeder on a daily basis.The market for automated hay bale feeders is growing, driven by the need for efficiency and labor savings in livestock farming. These systems offer several benefits, including consistent feeding schedules, reduced waste, and better animal health management. The automated hay bale feeder market is part of the broader agricultural automation market, which is valued at several billion dollars globally. With an increasing number of livestock farms adopting these systems to enhance productivity and efficiency, automated hay bale feeders will greatly add to manufacturer product lines in the coming years.Several key factors contribute to this market like labor shortages, desire for efficiency and productivity, animal health, and technological advancements. Upfront costs for automated feeders are higher than standard devices; however, the versatility offered by an automated version is unmatched. The Automatic Round Bale Hay Feeder fits perfectly within this market, offering an innovative product that would significantly expand any manufacturer’s product line.Tyrus filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Automatic Round Bale Hay Feeder product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Automatic Round Bale Hay Feeder can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com

