Escobar Corn Maze Opens For 25th Season

The 2024 design of the Escobar Corn Maze highlights the latest venture of the farm, the sale of Escobar Farm beef and the 25th anniversary of the maze.

Escobar Corn Maze opens Saturday, September 7th, 2024 for 25th year. Maze history, days and hours of operation, activities and events, gallery of past designs.

With the support of our community, the Escobar family has kept this farm going for 87 years!” — Jane Escobar

PORTSMOUTH, RI, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Starting Saturday, September 7th, Escobar’s Corn Maze (EscobarCornMaze.com) is proud to open for their 25th year.Spanning across 8 ½ acres, the site offers 2 separate mazes - which when seen from the air make one big design and provide attendees an opportunity to lose themselves twice. Both sides boast a bridge where one can get an overview of the maze, a beautiful view, and discover ways to find their way out. For those who are lost and unable to figure out how to get out, Corn Cops are lurking in the rows of corn ready to assist.According to Escobar Farm owner, Jane Escobar, the maze was started 25 years ago to keep the Escobar dairy farm operating. “At that time, the price we were getting paid for our milk left us losing a lot of money,” Mrs Escobar explains. “We had to scramble to find ways to stay afloat financially. And the price of milk has not increased much in the 25 years since, but our expenses sure have increased!”Around 2000, Louis Escobar, Jane’s late husband, had spoken to other farmers hoping to find innovative ways to keep the farm operating. He was excited by the corn maze idea because it seemed it could be a win-win for the farm and the community.“And every year since, we have depended on the corn maze to help keep this dairy farm operating.“ Jane says with a tear in her eye. “With the support of our community, the Escobar family has kept this farm going for 87 years!“This year the maze design reads “Here’s the Beef,“ which highlights the newest venture at the farm, the sale of their own Escobar Farm-raised beef. The design also salutes the 25th anniversary of the maze.Escobar’s Corn Maze is open each Friday, Saturday and Sunday through the Fall until Sunday, November 3rd. Admission for children aged 4 - 10 years is $8, and ages 11 and up are $10 (ages 3 and under are free). New this year are season passes for unlimited visits. Prices are $16 for those 10 years old and under, and $20 for those age 11 and older. Ages 3 and under are free.In a salute to all Military personnel who show their valid ID, admission is half price during the month of September.Harry Potter’s Mad Science Day will be celebrated on Saturday, September 21st with a mad scientist hosting a one hour show at 1:00 pm. Rain date is 1pm on September 22nd. And a Halloween costume party day will be held Saturday, October 26th - wear a costume and save a dollar on admission!Also available each Saturday and Sunday are hayrides that pass through the dairy barn and around the farm. Hayrides are offered from 12pm - 4 pm for $6. Cow train rides at $4 each appeal to the younger crowd .Escobar Corn Maze is still looking for fun-loving, hard-working individuals who are available to work weekends now through November 3rd. We are looking for Corn Cops and Tractor Drivers (over 18 years old please). If interested, please call or text Stu at 401-835-8813 for more information.To learn more about Escobar Corn Maze, visit the new website EscobarCornMaze.com or call 401-835-8813 or 401-683-1444.###Escobar’s Corn Maze255 Middle RoadPortsmouth, RI 02871

