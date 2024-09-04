Sympler Redefines Consumer Research by Merging AI with Human Instinct

AI-enriched Sympler soars 250%, proving the future of brand growth lies in humanity, instinct, and creativity, not just data and logic

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- At a time when research and data firms increasingly rely on AI at the expense of human touch, top insights firm Sympler has taken a different path. For years, Sympler has integrated AI into its process, not to replace the human element but to enhance and amplify it. This innovative approach has propelled Sympler to a remarkable 250% year-over-year growth.Sympler’s Autoethno™ technology combines the strengths of both AI and human instinct. This fusion allows Sympler to go beyond surface-level insights, probing both participant and practitioner for a deeper, more nuanced understanding of consumers."Our mission is to free humans from their linear, robotic selves and uncover the raw, unfiltered, fully animated aspects of humanity," comments Ben Jenkins, Co-Founder of Sympler. "By providing permission & coaching to use our instincts to get to understanding, we convert truth-seeking into lie-hunting. We expose the half-truths people instinctively tell themselves and others — and certainly wouldn’t share on social media, syndicated, or traditional behavioral data channels."Sympler’s client base now includes more Fortune 500 brands looking for new ways of gaining consumer insight. “While AI has commoditized simple data collection, extracting meaning from data requires an instinct-led, human approach — something our clients are craving today,” Co-Founder Alexander Kane adds.As Sympler continues to double down on its mission, the firm is set to further revolutionize the qualitative research industry, proving that the true power of AI lies in its ability to tap into human instinct to reveal new strategic opportunities in brand, product, & communications.For more information about Sympler and their work, please visit www.sympler.co About SymplerSympler is a global insights firm that puts powerful human understanding within reach of brand and marketing professionals. By combining the science of instinct with empathy technology, Sympler scales rich, subconscious consumer insight generation.Harnessing the intimate spaces of private chat, where respondents are more relaxed and emotionally honest, Sympler probes deeply while engaging 100+ people per study. Its AutoEthno™ system taps into subconscious fears and desires through play, projection, and reflection, revealing complex human motivations. Sympler doesn't treat people as "data points" but uses AI to trigger human skills like curiosity, empathy, and imagination. This inspires more creative strategies that drive business.Our clients now make more confident, consumer-led decisions, generating over $7 billion in additional revenue for some of the world’s most iconic Fortune 500 brands.

