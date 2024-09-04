Spanish-Language Outreach on Safety and Stewardship Expands Access, Earns National Recognition

September 4, 2024

“Splash” the water safety dog joins a Hispanic Heritage Month celebration at Sandy Point State Park. Maryland DNR photo.

For many years, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) recognized a disparity in relating laws, regulations, and safety information to one of the fastest-growing communities enjoying the outdoors. Spanish-speaking residents faced multiple barriers to access at the parks, particularly with customer service and community programming.

In 2016, DNR launched its program, Es Mi Parque – Spanish for “It’s My Park” – to better connect the Maryland Park Service to visitors of Hispanic descent, and for Natural Resources Police to more effectively communicate with an important constituency. The department has also created a full Spanish version of its online licensing system.

And today, Maryland is recognized as one of the first states in the country to produce its boating regulations in both English and Spanish.

“It’s important to reach all of our cultural communities in Maryland when it comes to boating safety,” Department of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz said. “Our agency has made it a priority to effectively engage with our Spanish-speaking population, and our outreach continues to provide a wealth of information to the Hispanic and Latino community interested in safely enjoying our state’s natural resources.”

Natural Resources Police Officer First Class Hector Rojas and other officers help lead fishing demonstrations at outreach events. Marlyland DNR photo.

This year, the International Boating and Water Safety Summit has honored the Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP) for providing boating safety education to Spanish-speaking boaters. These awards recognize the creative ways boating and water safety advocates are communicating with the public about safety on and in the water. NRP received the communications award for printed media, as the agency developed translated materials and signage to reach Spanish-speaking boaters, including the Maryland State Requirements for Recreational Vessels. One NRP reserve officer — Jose Pena De La Guardia, a native of Panama — spent more than 100 hours translating materials in conjunction with NRP’s Safety Education and Outreach Unit.

The Maryland State Requirements for Recreational Vessels is a summary of boating laws and regulations for Maryland. The guide includes information on boat registration and proper licensing, safety requirements, “rules of the road,” and life saving tips. Maryland is also one of the first states to offer the state’s boater safety course in Spanish, mandated for all boaters born on or after July 1, 1972. Additionally, Maryland offers Spanish-language services including fishing license sales, fishing regulations, and a personal watercraft (Jet-Ski) rental test.

“Hispanic waterway users in Maryland are disproportionately being affected by boating and swimming accidents,” Natural Resources Police Boating Outreach Coordinator Donna Seymour said. “Our unit saw a need to effectively engage with our Spanish-speaking boaters to promote safe boating practices, and beginning as early as 2019, our reserve officers took charge in translating important safety education materials.”

Hispanic outreach events are organized throughout Maryland. Es Mi Parque, boating safety, and fishing events at state parks are popular. DNR photo.

According to a 2023 report from the Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation, 5.1 million Hispanics participated in fishing in the United States in 2022, increasing nearly 45 percent in the past decade. A 2018 report from the same publication noted that nearly half of the study’s respondents agreed that fishing and boating are part of their cultural heritage. As the Hispanic population grows nationwide and in Maryland, the number of Hispanic boaters and anglers climbs, which presents opportunities to better engage and interact with this audience to promote boater safety and education.

In Maryland alone, Hispanic residents have registered more than 6,000 boats in the past five years, not including kayaks, canoes, rowboats, and paddleboards. Annually, DNR issues more than 30,000 fishing licenses to members of the Hispanic population. That figure accounts for nearly 10 percent of all licensed anglers in the state.

Maryland is also one of just three states – joining Iowa and Nevada – to use funds from the Recretaional Boating and Fishing Foundation’s State R3 Program Grants to target Hispanic communities, increase fishing participation, and improve department reach and visibility. The campaign generated the translated license system – and accompanying customer service platform – and helped introduce DNR’s Es Mi Parque program.

Park visitors at Es Mi Parque and other outreach events can visit multiple stations to see what DNR has to offer. This future ranger poses at the Maryland Park Service display. DNR photo.

Now nearing its 10th year, Es Mi Parque offers information and services to Spanish speakers with the goal of increasing awareness of state conservation laws and regulations while learning more about boating, fishing and water safety. Events include anything from fishing lessons to aquatic games to hands-on demonstrations by staff from various units, including the Maryland Park Service, Natural Resources Police, Wildlife and Heritage Services, Chesapeake and Coastal Services, Forestry, and Fishing and Boating Services.

In recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month, DNR will celebrate with its last event of the season on September 29 at Seneca Creek State Park.

“Having been involved with the Es Mi Parque program since 2021, it’s been really rewarding to see the difference in interactions between park visitors and park staff,” Es Mi Parque Program manager Monserrat Pizarro said. “The repetition in our events has helped us build relationships with community organizations that visitors can join to continue exploring their interests in environmental stewardship and outdoor recreation. It all comes down to making these opportunities available to everyone.”