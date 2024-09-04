Maryland 2024 Black Bear Hunt Lottery Results Announced

September 4, 2024

Photo by by Nathaniel Peck, submitted to the Maryland DNR Photo Contest.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has drawn the lottery for the 2024 Maryland Black Bear Hunt.

A total of 950 lottery entrants were randomly selected and will receive a permit valid for the six-day bear hunting season open from October 21-26, 2024 in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington counties. Entrants can check the lottery results webpage for their DNR ID number.

“The black bear hunt provides hunters the chance to pursue one of their favorite pastimes and make a meaningful contribution to black bear management in Maryland,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Karina Stonesifer said. “Congratulations to those successful applicants – we wish you all good luck and safe hunting during our 21st annual black bear season.”

A total of 4,507 hunters applied for the lottery with 58% of the permits going to Western Maryland residents, 32% to all other Maryland residents, and 10% to non-residents.

Successful applicants will receive an email or letter in the mail with further instructions on how to finalize the permitting process. As a reminder, permittees are allowed to designate up to two sub-permittees prior to the hunt and each hunting party may harvest a single bear under the permit. Any successful applicant that has not received a notification by Sept. 18, 2024 should email blackbear.dnr@maryland.gov or call 301-334-4255.