Ihsan Ishan Design: Uniting Cultures Through Award-Winning, Inclusive, Unique Art and Design Initiatives

'Allah Swami,' an Arabic Calligraphy art exhibition that celebrates the shared traditions of Islam and Hinduism through powerful visual storytelling. A celebration of unity, diversity, and spiritual connection Multiple Award Winning Black Lives Matter Design including Mozaik Philanthropy Award Capsule Collection created for The Asian Art Museum's Special Exhibition : Beyond Bollywood celebrating 2,000 years of dance

Ihsan Ishan Design creates meaningful, culturally unique art and design, fostering global unity through interfaith dialogue and cultural advocacy.

Ihsan Ishan Design is more than just a business; it's a movement towards a more compassionate and inclusive world” — Sangeetha Kowsik

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ihsan Ishan Design, an award-winning creative studio, is redefining the intersection of art, culture, and design with a mission to foster global unity and appreciation for cultural diversity. Founded by Sangeetha Kowsik, a pioneer in the world of design and interfaith dialogue, Ihsan Ishan Design is dedicated to creating art and design that are not only visually captivating but also culturally inclusive and deeply meaningful.Sangeetha Kowsik, a former Head Product Designer at the Metropolitan Museum of Art , is a trailblazer in her field. She is the first woman of color to lead a design team at the Met, where she began her journey into the world of Arabic Calligraphy. She is a Hindu woman who is a traditionally trained Islamic/Arabic Calligrapher – this is what makes Ihsan Ishan Design stand out in the global creative industry. Kowsik’s commitment to cultural representation and inclusion is reflected in every project the studio undertakes.“Ihsan Ishan Design is more than just a business; it's a movement towards a more compassionate and inclusive world,” says Sangeetha Kowsik. “We believe in the power of art and design to bridge cultural divides and promote unity among diverse communities. Our work is a testament to the idea that meaningful art can inspire change and bring people together.”A Unique Blend of Art and AdvocacyIhsan Ishan Design has worked with prestigious institutions and brands such as The Smithsonian, Aga Khan Museum, Tiffany & Co., Estée Lauder, Asia Society, CNN, The Asian, and West Elm. The studio’s projects range from designing custom exhibition merchandise to creating impactful campaigns that highlight cultural and spiritual significance. One of its most notable projects, the “Allah Swami” art exhibition, continues to be displayed at NYU's mosque, symbolizing the unity between Islam and Hinduism.In addition to its design work, Ihsan Ishan Design is actively involved in advocacy for greater cultural representation of global cultures in museums and institutions. The studio offers consultations and lectures on the spiritual significance of art objects, helping institutions present artifacts in a way that fosters deeper understanding and appreciation. Kowsik’s work in this area has been recognized with numerous awards, including the Mozaik Philanthropy Award for her Black Lives Matter design , which has become a powerful symbol of solidarity and empowerment.Empowering Marginalized CommunitiesIhsan Ishan Design is deeply committed to empowering women, minorities, and LGBTQI+ communities. As the Hindu Chaplain of NYU and founder of the NYU Hindu Center, Sangeetha Kowsik has been a vocal advocate for diversity, inclusion, and social equity. Her efforts have been recognized by Chelsea Clinton, who awarded her the "Chaplain of the Year" Award for her interfaith initiatives and programming.The studio’s work extends beyond design; it’s about creating art that speaks to the heart and soul, art that resonates with people from all walks of life. Ihsan Ishan Design’s projects are infused with a deep respect for cultural heritage, while also embracing contemporary elements that make them relevant and accessible to a global audience.Looking ForwardAs Ihsan Ishan Design continues to grow, the studio remains dedicated to its mission of using art and design as tools for education, unity, and global cultural appreciation. The studio is currently working on several new projects that aim to further its goal of fostering understanding and connection between different cultures and communities.For more information about Ihsan Ishan Design, please visit www.ihsanishan.com or follow the studio on social media.About Ihsan Ishan DesignIhsan Ishan Design is a leading creative studio that specializes in culturally inclusive art and design. Founded by Sangeetha Kowsik, the studio is committed to promoting unity and understanding through meaningful art that celebrates the diversity of global cultures. With a unique blend of design expertise and advocacy, Ihsan Ishan Design works with institutions, brands, and communities to create projects that inspire and connect people from all backgrounds.Media Contact:Ihsan Ishan DesignSangeetha KowsikFounder / Creative Directorsangeetha1011@gmail.com917.312.4515

