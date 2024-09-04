Epiphany Wellness Tennessee Addresses Prescription Drug Abuse with Comprehensive Treatment Programs

Epiphany Wellness Drug Rehab Tennessee

Epiphany Wellness Drug Rehab Tennessee is a drug and alcohol rehab center that is committed to combating the growing issue of prescription drug addiction.

HENDERSONVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Epiphany Wellness Drug Rehab Tennessee, a state-of-the-art drug and alcohol rehab center in Hendersonville, Tennessee, is committed to combating the growing issue of prescription drug addiction through evidence-based treatment programs. With the rise in prescription drug misuse and its devastating effects on individuals and families, Epiphany Wellness provides a lifeline for those struggling with addiction.

The Rising Concern of Prescription Drug Misuse

Prescription drugs, including opioid painkillers, stimulants, and benzodiazepines, have long been essential in treating various medical conditions. However, these medications also carry a high risk of abuse and addiction, often leading to severe health consequences. In 2020 alone, opioid painkillers were associated with over 16,000 overdose deaths in the United States. Despite being prescribed by healthcare professionals, these drugs can lead to dependency and, in some cases, fatal overdoses.

Comprehensive Treatment at Epiphany Wellness Tennessee

Located just outside Nashville, in Hendersonville, Tennessee, Epiphany Wellness offers a range of specialized programs designed to address the unique challenges of prescription drug addiction. Our facility provides a safe and supportive environment where individuals can begin their journey to recovery through personalized care and evidence-based practices.

Our treatment options include Partial Hospitalization Programs (PHP), Detox Placement, Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP), and Outpatient (OP) services. Each program is tailored to meet the specific needs of our clients, ensuring that they receive the care and support necessary for lasting recovery.

Dangers of Long-Term Prescription Drug Use

Long-term misuse of prescription drugs can lead to serious health issues, including liver and kidney damage, heart and lung complications, and irreversible brain damage. The misuse of opioid painkillers and benzodiazepines like Xanax® is particularly harmful, often resulting in cognitive impairment and other severe neurological effects.

At Epiphany Wellness, we understand the complexities of prescription drug addiction and are dedicated to providing comprehensive treatment that addresses both the physical and psychological aspects of dependence. Our programs emphasize gradual tapering of medication under medical supervision, alongside therapies designed to address the root causes of addiction and promote healthy lifestyle changes.

About Epiphany Wellness

Epiphany Wellness is a cutting-edge addiction treatment center located in Hendersonville, Tennessee, near Nashville. Established in March 2023, our facility offers a range of services, including partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient, and outpatient programs. Our mission is to provide ethical, individualized care to those suffering from substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health conditions, ensuring that every client has the opportunity to achieve a life free from addiction.

For more information about our treatment programs or to schedule a consultation, please visit www.epiphanywellnesscenters.org or contact us at (615) 490-9263.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.