Nebraska Attorney General Hilgers Files Four Additional Lawsuits Against THC Shops in Norfolk for Mislabeled Products and Selling to Children

Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers has filed four more lawsuits in Madison County as part of the series of suits the Attorney General has filed against THC shops to address rampant unlawful conduct in the industry, which continues to cause serious harm to Nebraska consumers.

The four new actions are against:

Smokin’ Deals, located at 101 W. Norfolk Avenue in Norfolk.

Smokes R. Less, located at 701 S. 25th Avenue in Norfolk.

Vapor Hutt, located at 902 W. Omaha Avenue, in Norfolk.

NP Mart, a large conglomerate with two locations in Norfolk and additional locations in Omaha, Lincoln, Wahoo, Nebraska City, Arlington, Columbus, Fremont, and Valley.

AG Hilgers made the announcement in Norfolk that none of the products the Attorney General’s Office tested came back accurate.

These lawsuits continue the AG’s efforts to address the repeated sale of mislabeled, contaminated, and harmful THC products to Nebraskans and their children. Nebraska consumers, especially children, are at serious risk of harm due to the deceptive and unfair trade practices of these THC shops, including selling products that have sent Nebraskans to the hospital.

“With our new complaints, we are ramping up our efforts to clean up Nebraska,” said General Hilgers. “For the first time, we have sued every store in a community. These stores are misleading Nebraskans. Not one of the products we tested were accurately labeled, and many contained controlled substances.”

The lawsuits unveil several concerning practices, including:

Unfair Practices: Failing to implement an age verification process, selling THC products to children, and selling products designed to attract consumption by children;

Deceptive Practices: Selling THC products which grossly understate or overstate the concentration of THC contained within the product and by failing to disclose which cannabinoids are contained in the product;

Harmful Products: Selling THC products which are harmful when consumed, especially given children and adults reportedly have been hospitalized after consuming products sold by THC shops.

Congressman Mike Flood joined Attorney General Hilgers in Norfolk in announcing these lawsuits as part of his ongoing efforts to protect Nebraska families.

“Norfolk is a microcosm of a widespread problem across the state. Dangerous and misleading THC smoke shops have popped up in our communities, harming our people and impacting our way of life,” stated Congressman Mike Flood.

The lawsuits were filed in the District Court of Madison County, Nebraska. The complaint alleges that these THC shops have violated the Consumer Protection Act, Uniform Deceptive Trade Practices Act, and Nebraska’s Pure Food Act. The Attorney General previously filed a complaint against another Norfolk shop—Kynd, Co. Vape and Smoke.

The Attorney General’s Office seeks comprehensive redress, including injunctive relief, substantial civil penalties, and other equitable remedies to hold these THC shops accountable for their unlawful actions.

The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office is responsible for enforcing consumer protection laws and advocating for the interests of Nebraska consumers. Protecting consumers, especially children, from harmful products and practices is a top priority for the office.