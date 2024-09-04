Epiphany Wellness New Jersey Addresses Rising Concern Over Sleeping Pill Addiction with Comprehensive Treatment Programs

Epiphany Wellness Drug & Alcohol Rehab - New Jersey

Epiphany Wellness is addressing the concern of sleeping pill addiction with specialized treatments tailored to individuals struggling with substance abuse.

BLACKWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Epiphany Wellness, a premier drug and alcohol rehabilitation center in Blackwood, New Jersey, is addressing the growing concern of sleeping pill addiction with specialized treatment programs tailored to individuals struggling with substance abuse. As the number of people using sleeping pills continues to rise, so does the potential for addiction, making it more important than ever to provide effective, evidence-based treatment options.

Understanding the Risks of Sleeping Pill Addiction

Sleeping pills, which include a variety of substances designed to induce sedation or drowsiness, are commonly prescribed to help individuals manage insomnia and other sleep disorders. However, prolonged use of these medications can lead to both psychological and physical dependence. While some sleeping pills are classified as Schedule IV substances under the Controlled Substances Act, indicating a lower potential for abuse compared to Schedule II and III drugs, this does not mean they are without risks.

The Prevalence of Sleeping Pill Use

A recent study found that in 2020, 8.4% of people in the United States reported taking sleeping pills every night or almost every night within the last 30 days. While not everyone who uses sleeping pills will develop an addiction, long-term use significantly increases the risk. As dependence grows, individuals may resort to dangerous methods of misuse, such as crushing and snorting pills or injecting them, which can lead to severe physical and mental health consequences, including overdose.

Epiphany Wellness: Comprehensive Care for Sleeping Pill Addiction

At Epiphany Wellness, our evidence-based programs are designed to address the unique challenges of sleeping pill addiction. Our expert team offers personalized treatment plans through various levels of care, including Partial Hospitalization Programs (PHP), Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP), and Outpatient Programs (OP). Each program is tailored to meet the individual needs of our clients, ensuring they receive the support necessary for successful recovery.

Our approach to treatment is holistic, focusing not only on the physical aspects of addiction but also on the psychological and emotional factors that contribute to substance abuse. By providing ethical, individualized care, we help our clients achieve a lifetime of freedom and happiness.

About Epiphany Wellness

Epiphany Wellness is a state-of-the-art drug and alcohol rehabilitation center located in Blackwood, New Jersey, just outside the Cherry Hill area. Opened in 2021, our center is dedicated to providing compassionate, effective treatment for substance use disorders. Our mission is to offer personalized, evidence-based care that empowers individuals to overcome addiction and reclaim their lives.

For more information about our treatment programs or to schedule a consultation, please visit www.epiphanywellnesscenters.org or contact us at (609) 710-9423.



