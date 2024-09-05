GreenTech Startup EAAS Global To Help App Users Profit from the Multibillion-Dollar Carbon Credit Market

App users to earn tokenized rewards for avoiding carbon dioxide emissions Gregory Krzeszowski - Chief Executive Officer at EaasGlobal

TOKYO, JAPAN, September 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- EAAS Global will soon enable app users to earn tokenized rewards for avoiding carbon dioxide emissions in their day-to-day lives• The system of rewards will play a key role in the company’s business model, allowing users to enter the carbon credit market traditionally open to well-resourced organizations only• EAAS Global’s commitment to legal compliance and data traceability sets a new standard for the integrity of carbon creditsEAAS Global, a greentech startup offering individuals and institutions more fulfilling ways to make and prove positive climate impacts, will soon enable app users to earn monetary rewards for avoiding carbon dioxide emissions. This ability adds a new dimension to global climate change mitigation efforts, where financial profits from carbon credit trading have traditionally been available only to organizations running formal carbon offset projects.App users will be able to earn rewards in $EAAS cryptocurrency tokens by sharing anonymized data on their carbon dioxide micro-offsets. EAAS will package this data into tradable carbon credits, take them to market, and share the proceeds with users via token buy-backs on cryptocurrency exchanges.In effect, the EAAS Global model gives individual users access to markets on which institutions wanting or needing to reduce their carbon footprints buy hundreds of billions of dollars’ worth of carbon credits every year. Many of these credits are issued based on data provided through reporting mechanisms less transparent and reliable than EAAS’s. EAAS leverages zero-knowledge proofs to verify data before linking it to goals set out in leading environmental, social, and governance frameworks. Its commitment to radically data-driven integrity sets a new standard for trustworthy carbon credits.EAAS Global, whose name reflects its mission to make providing green “energy as a service” financially profitable for individuals worldwide at little or no upfront cost, will make decentralized physical infrastructure network (DePIN) energy meters available for tracking and monetize electricity renewably generated at home. Users can also earn $EAAS tokens for completing gamified actions and quizzes, tracking everyday sustainable behavior like cycling to work, and bringing their friends into the EAAS community.About EAAS GlobalFounded in 2021 and headquartered in Estonia with a globally distributed team and network of advisors, EAAS Global is revolutionizing the green movement with an innovative combination of decentralized technology, transparently traceable data, and comprehensive compliance. This approach gives everyone a way to truly realize and financially benefit from the vision of carbon credit markets. For more information, visit the company’s website: https://www.eaas.global/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.