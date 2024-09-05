Pryvate Technologies Limited Launches Game-Changing Evolution to their Messenger App with Offnet Calling Power

PTL is thrilled to announce the release of the latest version of its Pryvate app introducing advanced Offnet calling capabilities.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pryvate Technologies Limited, a leading provider of secure communication solutions, is thrilled to announce the release of the latest version of its Pryvate app. This groundbreaking update introduces advanced Offnet calling capabilities, revolutionizing the way users connect.Key Features of the New Pryvate App Version:1. Offnet Calling:Break free from the limitations of Pryvate-to-Pryvate calls and make and receive secure voice calls to and from any mobile or landline number worldwide.2. Seamless Connectivity:Enjoy high-quality call termination and a reliable calling experience, thanks to our international gateway switch.3. Enhanced Security:Rest easy with end-to-end encryption for all communications, ensuring your privacy is always protected.4. User-Friendly Interface:Navigate the new Offnet calling functionality effortlessly with our intuitive interface.Jonathan Parker-Bray, CEO of Pryvate Technologies Limited, commented on the launch:"We are thrilled to introduce Offnet calling to our users. This new feature represents a significant milestone in our mission to provide comprehensive and secure communication solutions. By enabling calls to any number and ensuring high-quality termination, we are breaking down barriers and enhancing connectivity for our users."The new Pryvate app version is now available for download on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Existing users will receive the update automatically, while new users can experience the app's full suite of features by downloading it directly.Comprehensive Communication Suite:In addition to Offnet calling, the Pryvate app continues to offer a robust suite of secure communication tools, including:• Secure Voice: - High-quality, encrypted voice calls that protect users from eavesdropping.• Secure Video: - End-to-end encrypted video calls for private, face-to-face communication.• Instant Messaging: - Secure text messages, voice notes, video clips, and document sharing, ensuring all forms of communication remain private.• Conference Calling: - Zero data packet loss for crystal-clear, secure group calls, ideal for business meetings and collaborative discussions.About Pryvate Technologies Limited:Pryvate Technologies Limited is dedicated to delivering cutting-edge, secure communication solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. With a strong focus on privacy and security, Pryvate offers a suite of tools designed to protect communications against eavesdropping and interception.For more information, please visit [ https://pryvatemessenger.com/ ] or contact our media relations team at mailto:info@pryvatenow.com.END

