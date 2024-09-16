Tolerisk Announces Integration with BNY Pershing

MARLTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tolerisk, a leading provider of analytical risk tolerance assessment tools, today announced a new integration with BNY Pershing, a leading provider of global financial business solutions. The integration streamlines the risk assessment process for RIAs that custody with BNY Pershing by automatically importing client portfolio data from their BNY Pershing account directly into Tolerisk, eliminating the need for manual data entry and saving advisors valuable time.“The BNY Pershing integration represents a significant step forward in our ongoing mission to empower RIAs with the tools they need to thrive in an ever-evolving landscape,” said Mark Fridenthal, Founder & CEO of Tolerisk. “We’re constantly innovating and expanding our platform to deliver unparalleled value to our users, and this integration embodies that commitment. By streamlining data flow and automating tedious tasks, we’re alleviating pain points and unlocking new opportunities for advisors to focus on what matters most — building deeper client relationships and driving sustainable business growth. This collaboration marks an exciting chapter in Tolerisk’s journey, and we're thrilled to be at the forefront of innovation alongside BNY Pershing.”The integration allows advisors to create model portfolios based on their BNY Pershing positions and receive daily updates on portfolio scores and risk, eliminating the need for manual data entry.Key benefits of the Tolerisk integration with BNY Pershing include:● Automatic Data Import: Client portfolio data from BNY Pershing is automatically imported into Tolerisk, eliminating manual data entry between the two platforms and reducing the risk of errors.● Daily Data Updates: Portfolio data is updated daily, ensuring that advisors have the most up-to-date information to make informed decisions.● Model Portfolio Creation: Advisors can easily create model portfolios based on their clients’ BNY Pershing positions.● Portfolio Risk Monitoring & Scoring: Tolerisk automatically monitors and calculates each portfolio’s risk score, helping advisors quickly identify potential risks and adjust as needed.● Improved Client Communication: Advisors can easily share risk assessment results with their clients, fostering better communication and trust.Building on its commitment to innovation, Tolerisk has repeatedly been proven a standout risk tolerance provider as recognized in the 2024 T3 Advisor Survey . With a user satisfaction rating surpassing industry leaders, soaring to an impressive 8.87 — a significant increase from 8.17 in 2023 — this marks three consecutive years where Tolerisk has been significantly above the category average.With the addition of BNY Pershing, Tolerisk continues to expand its reach and empower advisors across the industry. This integration signifies the commitment to providing seamless, data-driven solutions that simplify risk management and enhance client communication. The Tolerisk integration with BNY Pershing is now available to all advisors with a Tolerisk subscription and clients with a BNY Pershing account. To learn more about this integration and the Tolerisk platform, book a demo with Tolerisk.About ToleriskToleriskis an analytical, multidimensional risk-tolerance assessment tool designed to improve and enhance advisor-client relationships through in-depth risk evaluations. In contrast with traditional risk tolerance assessment tools, Tolerisk measures a host of factors, including a client’s willingness and ability to take investment risk, client and advisor risk assumptions and the evolution of risk factors over time. For more information, visit https://www.tolerisk.com/ About BNYBNY is a global financial services company that helps make money work for the world – managing it, moving it and keeping it safe. For 240 years BNY has partnered alongside clients, putting its expertise and platforms to work to help them achieve their ambitions. Today BNY helps over 90% of Fortune 100 companies and nearly all the top 100 banks globally to access the money they need. BNY supports governments in funding local projects and works with over 90% of the top 100 pension plans to safeguard investments for millions of individuals, and so much more. As of June 30, 2024, BNY oversees $49.5 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $2.0 trillion in assets under management.BNY is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Headquartered in New York City, BNY employs over 50,000 people globally and has been named among Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies and Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators. Additional information is available on www.bny.com . Follow on LinkedIn or visit the BNY Newsroom for the latest company news.BNY Pershing (member FINRA, NYSE, SIPC) is a leading provider of clearing and custody, trading and settlement, advisory and investment solutions, data insights, business consulting and other services to wealth management and institutional firms looking to grow their businesses. For more information, go to www.pershing.com

