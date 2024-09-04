Alpas Wellness La Plata Introduces Medically Managed Care for Comprehensive Addiction Treatment

Alpas Wellness Maryland Recovery Alpas Wellness Maryland Recovery Center Front Desk Alpas Wellness Maryland Recovery Center Cafe Area Alpas Wellness Patient Bedroom Alpas Wellness Maryland Recovery Center Music Room

Alpas Wellness, a leading residential treatment center in Charles County, MD, proudly announces the launch of its innovative Medically Managed Care program.

LA PLATA, MD, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alpas Wellness La Plata, a leading residential treatment center in Charles County, Maryland, proudly announces the launch of its innovative Medically Managed Care program. This whole-person approach to addiction treatment integrates medical interventions and oversight, offering patients struggling with addiction and co-occurring medical conditions the best chance for lifelong recovery.

Medically Managed Care at Alpas Wellness is designed to address both addiction and underlying health conditions simultaneously. This approach ensures that patients can focus on holistic healing without the burden of untreated medical issues. Whether an individual is dealing with diabetes, chronic pain, or other serious health concerns, Alpas Wellness provides comprehensive care to manage these conditions throughout the recovery process.

What is Medically Managed Care?

Medically Managed Care, also known as medically supervised care, is an intensive addiction treatment program that combines medical supervision with evidence-based practices. It addresses the unique needs of individuals whose physical health may pose a barrier to treatment. By incorporating medical oversight, patients are able to undergo detoxification, receive medication-assisted treatment (MAT), and participate in counseling and behavioral therapies in a safe and supportive environment.

Alpas’s Process for Medically Managed Care

Initial Assessment and Diagnosis: Each patient begins with a thorough health assessment conducted by admissions specialists. This step involves identifying any co-occurring mental health disorders and evaluating underlying medical conditions to create a personalized treatment plan.

Detoxification: The detoxification process is medically supervised to ensure the safe removal of harmful substances from the body while managing withdrawal symptoms and attending to medical needs.

Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT): Patients may receive medications to manage cravings, alleviate withdrawal symptoms, and reduce the risk of relapse as they transition from detox to short-term treatment.

Counseling and Behavioral Therapies: Beyond medical interventions, Alpas offers individual and group counseling, cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT), motivational interviewing, and other therapies to help patients develop healthy coping strategies and prevent relapse.

Ongoing Medical Monitoring: Continuous medical assessment ensures that patients' physical health is stable throughout treatment, allowing them to focus on recovery.

Why Medically Managed Care Works

The success of Medically Managed Care lies in its interdisciplinary approach. A team of doctors, nurses, mental health professionals, and specialists work collaboratively to create a highly specialized care plan tailored to each patient. According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), the effectiveness of medical interventions is significantly enhanced when patients also receive counseling and other supportive services.

About Alpas Wellness La Plata

Alpas Wellness La Plata is a pioneering residential treatment center located in suburban Charles County, Maryland. Specializing in substance use disorders and behavioral health concerns, Alpas Wellness combines personalized traditional and alternative holistic methods to promote mind-body healing. The center offers treatment for drug and alcohol addiction, gambling, eating disorders, and other behavioral addictions. With fully licensed and accredited services, Alpas Wellness provides a transformative environment featuring private nurse stations, a community kitchen, and inviting spaces for recovery.

For more information on Alpas Wellness La Plata and its Medically Managed Care program, please visit www.alpaswellnesscenters.org or contact (240) 342-3240.

