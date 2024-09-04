ERP System Comparison made easy at the ERP HEADtoHEAD™ event

Learn about ERP Best Practice & Future Trends Meet with the leading ERP solution providers Meet the Lumenia team, independent ERP experts

IRELAND, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Lumenia ERP HEADtoHEAD™ event returns to the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Dublin Airport on 1-2 October. The first event took place in 2010 and it is now an established proven event, taking place twice annually in Ireland and the UK.The event welcomes organisations that are planning to upgrade or replace their ERP systems or want to find out more about the ERP marketplace. It is an ideal opportunity for senior finance or IT executives and members of their ERP selection teams to efficiently review the leading ERP products and to learn how to manage their selection process so that risk is reduced and benefits are maximised.The unique format of the event brings together the leading ERP vendors, who must follow a script during their presentations, allowing ERP buyers to compare solutions like for like. The event will feature ERP product demonstrations from 14 ERP software providers. Solutions suitable for various organisation sizes, from large corporations to SME’s, will be represented. ERP solutions to be demonstrated include SAP S/4HANA, Acumatica, Infor, Oracle NetSuite, Epicor, Sage Intacct, SAP Business One, Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, IFS, SAP Business ByDesign, Intact iQ, EFACS E/8, Microsoft Dynamics 365 F&SCM and Kerridge K8.The event kicks off with the ERP vendors taking part in an ‘Elevator Pitch’. During this session the vendors present a summary of their USP’s to convince delegates why it would be a good idea to attend their ERP system demonstrations. Over the two days, delegates can choose to attend demonstrations focused on Finance, Production, Procurement, BI & Analytics, Projects, Supply Chain, Sales Quotation or High-Volume Sales. The demos are based on standardised high-level scripts which makes it easier for delegates to make system comparisons.The ERP packed Agenda will include keynote presentations from Lumenia Consulting on ‘ What Makes Successful ERP Projects ’, ‘Navigating the Intersection between ERP and Digital Transformation' and ‘Are you ERP Ready’? It will also include vendor showcase presentations on key ERP topics including Field Service Operations, future Supply Chain, the Evolution of ERP, and insights around new technology. Day 2 will conclude with a panel-discussion on ‘Avoiding ERP Implementation Mistakes’, always an event highlight. A panel of industry end users, all of whom have implemented ERP, will talk about their experiences good and bad and highlight things they might do differently next time.There will be ample opportunities for delegates to meet with vendors within the expo area and to network, learn and compare experiences with other organisations also planning to implement ERP.Previous delegates have commented positively on the event with many attending a number of events during the course of their ERP projects.“It was one of the best conferences I attended. It was great to see so many products and vendors in the one place. It cut down on the time and research we would have it put into each one. It made it easier to compare each product. For a company just at the start of the ERP process, it was an excellent foundation, provided a roadmap for our journey but also highlighted potential potholes along the road”, commented a recent event delegate.The event is facilitated by independent ERP consultants Lumenia Consulting who will also be on hand to offer impartial guidance and advice.For further information on the event, early bird discounts and to register please visit the event website: erpheadtohead.com/ireland

