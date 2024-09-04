Theresa Kulikowski-Gillespie: Empowering Athletes and Military/Veterans Through Holistic Wellness and Mindfulness

Theresa Kulikowski-Gillespie Fit Intuit's Logo Beyond the Chalk Box

Physician Assistant, Mindfulness Teacher, Veteran, and Olympic Alternate Launches Fit Intuit to Holistically Support High-Level Athletes and Military/Veterans

WEST POINT, NY, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Theresa Kulikowski-Gillespie, a former Olympic alternate gymnast, 3-time NCAA champion, holistic physician assistant, and Army veteran, is proud to share her business, Fit Intuit. With a mission to empower, mentor, and guide high-level athletes, retired athletes, and military/veterans, Fit Intuit offers a range of services aimed at fostering optimal performance and holistic wellness.

Theresa’s journey has been marked by remarkable achievements and profound challenges. From her days as a competitive gymnast to her service in the U.S. Army and later struggles with health issues, she has faced and overcome numerous obstacles. These experiences have shaped her passion for helping others achieve balance and wellness in their lives. Through Fit Intuit, Theresa combines her expertise in functional medicine, mindfulness meditation, and her unique understanding of the challenges faced by athletes and military personnel to provide a comprehensive approach to health and performance.

About Fit Intuit:

Fit Intuit is a holistic wellness and performance coaching business designed to support high-level athletes, retired athletes, military service members, and veterans. The services offered include one-on-one consulting, guided meditations, online courses, and books. Each service is tailored to address the unique needs of clients, providing them with tools to achieve optimal fitness, mental clarity, and emotional well-being.

Theresa explains, "At Fit Intuit, we believe in a whole-person approach to wellness. This means looking beyond just physical fitness and considering the mental, emotional, and spiritual aspects of each individual. My goal is to empower clients to connect with their inner wisdom and find balance in all areas of their lives."

Theresa's Background:

Theresa’s athletic career began at the young age of 2 1/2, eventually leading to her becoming the 1996 Olympic Team Alternate in gymnastics and a 3-time NCAA Champion at the University of Utah. These accomplishments are a testament to her dedication, discipline, and ability to perform under pressure.

After completing her gymnastics career, Theresa pursued a career in medicine, earning her degree as a Physician Assistant (PA) from the University of Utah in 2007. She served as a PA in the Army from 2009 to 2012, where she deployed to Tikrit, Iraq, with the 4th Infantry Division. It was during her time in the military that she witnessed firsthand the toll that high-stress environments can take on both the body and mind.

Following her military service, Theresa faced significant health challenges that led her to explore mindfulness, meditation, and functional medicine. These practices became integral to her healing journey, and she eventually completed the Mindfulness Meditation Teacher Certification Program with renowned teachers Jack Kornfield and Tara Brach. She also completed the ADAPT Functional Medicine Practitioner Program with Chris Kresser, further deepening her understanding of holistic wellness.

Books by Theresa Kulikowski-Gillespie:

Theresa is also a prolific author, having written three books that reflect her commitment to promoting wellness and mindfulness:

Beyond the Chalk Box: Insight and Inspiration from Olympic Gymnasts

This book offers readers a glimpse into the world of Olympic gymnasts, sharing stories of resilience, dedication, and personal growth. Through interviews with some of the world’s top athletes, Theresa captures the wisdom and insights that come from a life dedicated to elite sports.

Beyond the Battlefield: Stories of Tenacity and Mindful Guidance Along the Warrior's Path

A collection of interviews with military service members, this book explores the importance of mindfulness and meditation in healing from high-stress military operations. Theresa shares powerful stories of courage and resilience, offering readers a deeper understanding of the challenges faced by those who serve in the armed forces.

Mindfulness in Sport: Optimizing Performance Without Sacrificing Well-Being (ebook)

This ebook provides practical guidance for athletes seeking to enhance their performance through mindfulness. Theresa shares techniques for staying present, managing stress, and finding balance, ensuring that athletes can perform at their best without compromising their well-being.

Holistic Approach to Wellness:

At the core of Fit Intuit is a commitment to a holistic approach to performance and wellness. Theresa believes that true health and optimal performance come from addressing all aspects of a person’s life, including physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual well-being. Her services are designed to help clients achieve this balance, providing them with the tools and support they need to thrive.

Through one-on-one consulting, Theresa works closely with clients to develop personalized wellness plans that address their unique needs and goals. She also offers guided meditations and online courses that provide practical techniques for reducing stress, improving focus, and enhancing overall well-being.

Theresa’s approach is rooted in compassionate listening, embodied presence, and a deep respect for the innate wisdom that resides within each person. She empowers her clients to take an active role in their own wellness journey, helping them to connect with their inner strength and resilience.

A Personal Message from Theresa:

"My journey has been filled with highs and lows, but through it all, I’ve discovered my inner strength and deeper purposes in life. At Fit Intuit, I’m dedicated to helping others do the same. Whether you’re an athlete looking to enhance your performance, a veteran seeking healing, or someone who simply wants to live a more balanced and fulfilling life, I’m here to support you every step of the way."

Get Involved:

Fit Intuit is now accepting new clients for one-on-one consulting and online courses. To learn more about the services offered or to purchase Theresa’s books, visit her website at www.fit-intuit.org.

About Theresa Kulikowski-Gillespie:

Theresa Kulikowski-Gillespie is a holistic wellness and performance coach, physician assistant, certified mindfulness meditation teacher, Army veteran, and former elite and collegiate gymnast. With a passion for empowering others to achieve optimal health and performance, she combines her expertise in medicine, mindfulness, and sports to offer a comprehensive approach to wellness.

For media inquiries, interviews, or more information, please contact: Theresa Kulikowski-Gillespie

Email: theresa@fit-intuit.com

Phone: 719-205-2055

Meet Theresa and Why She is Dedicated to Holistic Wellness for High Performers

