RCP responds to UK Health Alliance on Climate Change report on fossil fuels

The RCP has responded to a new report by the UK Health Alliance on Climate Change (UKHACC) outlining the devastating health consequences of the UK’s dependency on fossil fuels.

Dr Mark Harber, special adviser on healthcare sustainability and climate change at the Royal College of Physicians, who contributed to the report, said: "We strongly support UKHACC's call for a just energy transition. Climate change poses the greatest threat to population health, requiring immediate and robust action. The report rightly emphasises the need to end fossil fuel dependency and invest in green jobs. We urge the government to act decisively to ensure a sustainable and healthy future for all."

