SLOVENIA, September 3 - In addition to Dr Damir Črnčec, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Defence, Alexandre Escorcia from the French Ministry of the Armed Forces, Angus Lapsley from NATO, Italian academic Valerio de Luca, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Head of the Turkish Delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, and Philip Reeker and Robin Quinville from the US Wilson Centre, took part in the debate on what kind of alliance is appropriate for the future. Participants exchanged thoughts on the future of the transatlantic security architecture after the Washington Summit and NATO's priorities for Europe's long-term security, including NATO's role in responding to immediate threats to European security, building long-term capabilities, as well as the impact of developments in other parts of the world on the Alliance and Europe.

When asked about the construction of a European pillar within NATO and the level of defence spending by the Member States, State Secretary at the Ministry of Defence Dr Damir Črnčec said that in Slovenia we perceive NATO as a guarantee of security and, like the European Union, a success story. NATO and the EU, he said, are two sides of the same coin. Shortly before NATO's 75th anniversary, Slovenia celebrated 20 years of membership in the Alliance, which we voted for in a referendum. Dr Črnčec believes that support for NATO among the Slovenian public remains at the level of two decades ago, and that we have been actively contributing to security in the Western Balkans and in operations and missions around the world throughout this time. He stressed that NATO's presence in Kosovo remains a key guarantee of stability. However, Slovenian policy has so far failed to deliver on its own commitment to reach 2% of gross domestic product for defence. He pointed out that in the Defence Strategy of the Republic of Slovenia adopted this year, we have set a target of achieving this goal by 2030, and we are committed to doing so with all seriousness. Not because others tell us to, but because we are aware of the importance of security for society as a whole and because we want to be active in ensuring security in the international community

Regarding capacity building, Dr Črnčec said that every war throughout history has been different, but the war in Ukraine has clearly demonstrated the importance of increasing defence capabilities and the capacity of the defence industry. He also stressed the importance of public awareness and support for security investments as a cornerstone of the functioning of society. On the issue of strengthening the European pillar of the Alliance, Dr Črnčec said that NATO must work towards unity and cooperation with the EU, which should continue the plans and work it has started in the area of strengthening defence preparedness.

The 19th International Conference of the Bled Strategic Forum, which concluded yesterday under the title "A World of Parallel Realities", brought together a total of 32 debates with more than 180 speakers from 48 different countries, including more than 15 Presidents of states, Government and Ministers, as well as many high-level representatives of international organisations and civil society, decision-makers, academics and business leaders.