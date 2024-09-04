Solution Systems Introduces Dynamics GP to Business Central Migration Incentive Plans

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solution Systems, Inc., a leader in business technology solutions, is excited to announce new incentive plans for clients and partners as part of our Dynamics GP (Great Plains) to Dynamics 365 Business Central migration services. We have designed these plans to simplify the shift to a contemporary, cloud-based ERP system, guaranteeing a seamless migration process with strong return on investment.



Incentive Plans Overview

For Clients:

Solution Systems is offering a 1-year complimentary subscription to our Premium Care Plan for clients migrating from Dynamics GP to Business Central. This exclusive plan includes:

Streamlined Migration: With our demonstrated success in GP to Business Central migrations we can get your project done on-time with budget certainty + our proprietary Solution Apps cut implementation times by up to 25%!

Access our proprietary suite of Solution Apps that enhance Business Central functionality for key industry verticals like Manafacturing. Concierge Service: Throughout your migration, a dedicated Customer Success Manager will provide personalized, concierge-level service.

For Partners:

Dynamics GP support partners can now participate in a new program that ensures continued value from their client relationships while providing clients with a long-term path to modernization. Incentives include following:

Migration Project Work – We share in the net revenue generated from the client migration project.

Subscription / License Resale – SSI will share a portion of ongoing subscription revenue from Microsoft products.

Recurring Managed IT and ERP Services – Share in the net revenue from ongoing managed services

Ongoing Project Work – GP Partners will be eligible for a revenue share on project and support work even after the migration is complete!

A Strategic Move to Modern ERP

As Microsoft phases out support for Dynamics GP, businesses must consider transitioning to a modern ERP solution like Dynamics 365 Business Central. Business Central offers significant advantages, including cloud scalability, enhanced integration, real-time analytics, and mobile access, making it a critical upgrade for future-proofing operations.

"Organizations are looking for more than just a software upgrade; they need a transformation that drives productivity and growth," said Michael Intravartolo, Director of Marketing at Solution Systems, Inc. "Our GP to Business Central migration services are designed to facilitate this transformation with minimal disruption."

About Solution Systems, Inc.

Solution Systems, Inc. is a leading Microsoft partner and technology solutions provider, specializing in technology consulting and support services tailored for small and mid-market businesses. Our ERP practice is renowned for its expertise in Business Central implementations and Business Central support, making us a trusted partner for businesses seeking to modernize their operations.

For more information about the Dynamics GP to Business Central migration incentive plans, please contact our sales department at sales@solsyst.com .

Contact Info

Solution Systems, Inc.

info@solsyst.com

www.solsyst.com

