CUCKFIELD BOOKFEST BRINGS ACCLAIMED AUTHORS TO MID SUSSEX FOR A LITERARY WEEKEND

Cuckfield Bookfest Logo Adam Kay who will join the event on 6th October Polly Toynbee joins us at this year's festival

For book lovers of all ages, Cuckfield Bookfest is back for its eighth literary festival on the 4-6th October.

“This year’s festival brings together many authors of different genres. Writers of crime, sport, politics, warfare and more will ensure there really is something for everyone.” — Sheila Mortimer, Head of Programming, Cuckfield Bookfest.

CUCKFIELD, WEST SUSSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, September 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Packed with interesting authors, there is something for everyone in this hugely popular event based in the heart of Mid Sussex.This year we are joined by authors such as the brilliant Guardian journalists John Crace, and Polly Toynbee talking about her unusual family; Alexandra Harris, chronicling lives in a Sussex landscape with her book The Rising Down and award-winning filmmaker and journalist, Zeinab Badawi brings An African History of Africa to the weekend. We are also welcoming Henry Jeffreys with a history of English wine growing, accompanied by local vineyard, Ridgeview. Stand-up comedian and author Dominic Holland will provide an entertaining session.For children, Chris Bradford brings gripping space adventures with his latest book Stellar; Sarah Crossan, the award-winning author of children’s and teen books talks about her new book Where the Heart Should Be and to top all that, Adam Kay accompanied by illustrator Henry Paker, with his first children’s fiction book Dexter Procter, the Ten-Year-Old Doctor.For aspiring writers, we have an interactive creative writing workshop with novelist Sue Gee, and a writing competition on the theme of space and exploration for children.“This year’s festival brings together many authors of different genres. Writers of crime, sport, politics, warfare and more will ensure there really is something for everyone,” says Sheila Mortimer, Head of Programming, Cuckfield Bookfest . “Audiences will find a weekend filled with engaging talks and events and we are thrilled that tickets have been selling better than ever.”And there’s more - sessions on AI, spies, mud-larking, a novel about Maria Callas, Meghan and Harry, ABBA; locked-room crime, World War ll, Churchill, and many others join us for this cultural and entertaining event.Tickets for events are available at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/cuckfieldbookfest Find out more at www.cuckfieldbookfest.co.uk About Cuckfield Bookfest: Now in its eighth year, Cuckfield Bookfest, set in the heart of Mid Sussex, is very much part of the yearly village calendar. A unique asset to the area, the festival brings together renowned authors, journalists and book lovers of all ages for a weekend filled with insightful discussions, engaging workshops, and opportunities to discover new literary voices.Cuckfield Bookfest is a Community Interest Company (CIC). The festival is almost entirely run by volunteers and sponsored by local companies and organisations, individual benefactors and festival friends.

