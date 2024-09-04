9-11 First Responder Vincent Caprio to be Featured on Close Up Radio

EASTON, CT, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The official number is 2,977. This is how many people passed on from the attack on the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001. Over 7,000 9/11 first responders and 9/11survivors combined have passed away since 9/11 from their 9/11-related injuries. Twenty-three years later, many 9/11 first responders and 9/11 survivors, like Vincent Caprio, Executive Director of NanoBCA, are being diagnosed with illnesses such as cancer and respiratory disease every day. Many people like Vincent were not diagnosed with health issues until 15-20 years after 9/11.

“At present time, the 9/11 World Trade Center Health Program was set up to provide medical monitoring and treatment of WTC-related health conditions. Today, there are 110,000 people enrolled in the program. Each 9/11 first responder and 9/11 survivor’s medical conditions have to be certified by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH). Once a person’s medical condition has been certified, then they are able to apply for compensation from the Victim’s Compensation Fund. It is a very complex process, requiring hundreds of hours in order to get certified and receive compensation. While legal guidance is provided, the medical certification process must be done yourself.,” explains Vincent.

These Americans were not policemen, firemen, or EMTs. “They were volunteers, like me, who didn’t have that hierarchy to lean on,” explains Vincent. “On the day of the attack I remained at Ground Zero for 22 hours. I then volunteered for over 400 hours in the months following 9/11. I spent seven years getting into the 9/11 WTC Health Program,” shares Vincent. “And that’s after being decorated by Congress and receiving a certificate from the State of Connecticut stating, 'Vincent Caprio, in recognition of your heroic dedication to your fellow citizens as a survivor and a 9/11 first responder during the attack on the Twin Towers.'”

The program is a lifesaver for those who are accepted. “Once you’re in, it’s wonderful. I’ve been diagnosed with thyroid cancer, GERD and have chronic respiratory disease. The program pays for my pulmonary doctor and endocrinologist. It covers my medication and inhaler. It’s a godsend. But no one should have to fight for seven years to get certified,” laments Vincent.

As a member of Voices Center for Resilience, Vincent meets with other 9/11 first responders and 9/11 survivors remotely to help them deal with grief and offer hope. As an organization, Voices offers long-term support and resources for mental health care and wellness to victims’ families, responders, survivors, and families of those who died from 9/11-related illnesses “My experience with Voices made me acutely aware that 9/11 first responders and 9/11 survivors, who suffer from PTSD, need mental health therapy regularly. Our government needs to support everyone who responded to the 9/11 disaster to ensure that Americans feel safe responding to overwhelming disasters in the future,” Vincent explains.

Voices Center for Resilience has been sponsoring an annual conference at Ground Zero since 2003. “As every year, this year I will be at the conference along with all the people that manage the Victims Compensation Fund and the 9-11 WTC Health Program. We will be meeting with family members, first responders, and survivors. Our 9/11 community will be there.”

Close Up Radio will feature Vincent Caprio in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Friday, September 6th at 11 am EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information about Vincent Caprio, please visit the following websites

https://eastoncourier.news/2024/03/03/easton-9-11-responder-honored-with-state-citation/

https://voicescenter.org/

https://nanobca.org/

http://vincentcaprio.org/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.