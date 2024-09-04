Business-to-Small-Business Leaders Talk 'Selling Productivity' at 2024 Best2SMB Awards & Conference in Chicago, Oct 9-10

2024 B2SMB Institute Network How Can We Turn Small Businesses into AI-Superheroes?

Agenda over 2 days features C-Suite speakers from top B2SMB brands, investors, and prominent SMB influencers with focus on AI’s role in SMB marketplace.

How do we more effectively sell AI-driven productivity gains to our Small Business customers? SMBs need our help in understanding and embracing AI’s use in their day-to-day operations.” — Dave Walker, B2SMBI Co-Founder

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The B2SMB Institute , the first professional organization focused on advancing excellence in the $500Bil+ business-to-small-business (B2SMB) ecosystem, today announced the agenda, featured speakers and 2024 Best2SMB Awards Finalists for this year’s B2SMB Institute Best2SMB Conference . The seventh-annual gathering of B2SMB leadership executives takes place October 9-10 at the Morton Arboretum in Chicago.“This year’s Best2SMB Conference tackles how we more effectively sell productivity to our Small Business customers,” said Dave Walker , CEO and Cofounder, B2SMB Institute. “AI features have created whole new gains for B2SMB products and services, but like any new technology breakthrough, Small Businesses need our help in understanding and embracing AI’s use in their day-to-day operations. We’re gathering to share strategies, playbooks, and best practices to meet this challenge.” A rich networking environment at the Conference attracts executive-level attendees from some of the biggest names in B2SMB products and services, alongside new players, best resources, SMB influencers and segment investors.The event will also announce the 7th annual Best2SMB Award winners, celebrating the very best in selling at scale to millions of SMBs every day. Sourced and voted on by the Institute’s extensive network of B2SMB Leaders, 2024 finalists were announced Wednesday morning:• Brand of the Year Finalists: Alignable, Google and Intuit Quickbooks• Product of the Year Finalists: Monday.com, vcita and Asana• Innovation of the Year Finalists: Canva, Intuit SMB Media Labs and Chat GPT• Executive of the Year Finalists: Carissa Reiniger, Silver Lining; Eric Groves, Alignable; and Kush Shrivastava, Key.aiIn addition, the Institute will induct 3 more B2SMB Brands to its Best2SMB Hall of Fame. Finalists include Square, Oracle Netsuite, Apple, PayPal, Microsoft and Shopify.The Best2SMB Conference program on Day 1 features Ted-Talk-like keynotes, engaging panel discussions, and networking workshops. Newly appointed Chief Growth & Strategy Officer of B2SMBI - and former global VP/GM for SMB/Mid-Market - Maciek "Magic" Szczesniak will host several sessions that dive deep into the chasm between large and small enterprise productivity. “As that chasm is more rapidly widening and deepening because of AI, what's dragging SMBs backwards? Is the problem software? hardware? brainware? We'll frame the opportunity of a new selling approach with a single AI-centric value prop: productivity.”The second day is hosted by the Institute’s Partnerships Circle, and focus on collaborations between brands - for co-marketing and for co-development - in the highly fragmented B2SMB market. Playbooks will be offered by Partnerships leaders from Google, Oracle Netsuite, Alignable, Verizon Business and more. A workshop will then engage the audience in a “Pitch for Partnership” competition from B2SMB enterprises interested in working with others to more effectively win and grow SMB customers.Tickets for the B2SMB Institute’s Best2SMB Conference and Awards are available now. For the full agenda, speakers list and registration details, visit https://b2smbi.com/best2smb-conference-2024/ About the B2SMB InstituteThe B2SMB Institute is the first professional organization focused on advancing excellence in the business-to-small-business ecosystem. B2SMB leaders, practitioners, brands and enterprises rely on the Institute for critical market intelligence resources, peer-to-peer networking, best-practice guidance and specialized skills development. The B2SMB Institute champions small-business-centric thinking and practice, with a focus on how to reach, engage, win, keep and grow SMB customers. The member-driven organization serves as a dynamic, daily destination to find, meet and network with B2SMB decision-makers who share common needs, challenges and goals. Visit https://b2smbi.com/ for details on resources, benefits and membership opportunities.

