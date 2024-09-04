Automotive LiDAR Market 2024

Global Automotive LiDAR market is projected to reach $8.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 23.5% from 2024 to 2032

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Automotive LiDAR Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow at a good pace during the forecast period of 2024-2030. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of Automotive LiDAR industry. These insights help business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improve profitability. Additionally, the study helps venture or emerging players in understanding the businesses to make well-informed decisions. Some of the major and emerging players within the market are Velodyne Lidar (United States), Luminar Technologies (United States), Innoviz Technologies ( Israel), Quanergy Systems (United States), LeddarTech (Canada), AEye (United States), Ouster (United States), Waymo (United States), Aptiv (Ireland), Continental AG (Germany). According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Automotive LiDAR market was valued at $1.3 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $8.7 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.5% from 2024 to 2032.The Global Automotive LiDAR Market Breakdown by Application (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Autonomous Vehicles) by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles) by Technology (Mechanical/Scanning LiDAR, Solid-State LiDAR) by Installation (Roof and Upper Pillars, Headlights and Taillights) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).Definition:Automotive LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) is a remote sensing technology that uses light in the form of a pulsed laser to measure variable distances to the Earth. In the context of automotive applications, it is primarily utilized for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies. LiDAR sensors help in creating precise, three-dimensional information about the shape of the Earth and its surface characteristics, along with detecting and avoiding objects in various driving environments. LiDAR plays an important role in enhancing vehicle safety and navigation by providing accurate, real-time data that helps in obstacle detection, lane recognition, pedestrian tracking, and adaptive cruise control, among other functionalities.By end users/application, the market is sub-segmented as: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Autonomous Vehicles)Breakdown by type, the market is categorized as: Passenger Cars, Commercial VehiclesPlayers profiled in the report: Velodyne Lidar (United States), Luminar Technologies (United States), Innoviz Technologies ( Israel), Quanergy Systems (United States), LeddarTech (Canada), AEye (United States), Ouster (United States), Waymo (United States), Aptiv (Ireland), Continental AG (Germany)Regional Analysis for Automotive LiDAR Market includes: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Africa, etcThe Global Automotive LiDAR Market study covers ongoing status, % share, upcoming growth patterns, development cycle, SWOT analysis, sales channels & distributions to anticipate trending scenarios for years to come. It aims to recommend an analysis of the market by trend analysis, segment breakdown, and players' contribution in Automotive LiDAR market upliftment. The market is sized by 5 major regions i.e., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (includes Asia & Oceania separately), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America, and further broken down by 18+ jurisdictions or countries like China, the UK, Germany, United States, France, Japan, India, group of Southeast Asian & Nordic countries, etc. For Consumer-Centric data, demand-side or survey analysis can be added in the final deliverable as part of customization that would include analysis and consumer behavior of Automotive LiDAR Market by demographic factors such as Age, Gender, Occupation, Income Level or Education. {*subject to data availability and feasibility}Consumer Traits Includes Following Patterns**Consumer Buying patterns (e.g., comfort & convenience, economical, pride)Customer Lifestyle (e.g., health conscious, family orientated, community active)Expectations (e.g., service, quality, risk, influence)Major Highlights from the Global Automotive LiDAR Market factored in the Analysis:Automotive LiDAR Market Measures & Parameters Addressed in Study: The report highlights Automotive LiDAR market features such as segment revenue, weighted average selling price by region, capacity utilization rate, production & production value, % gross margin by company, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking of the finished product in Automotive LiDAR Industry, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and % CAGR.Major Strategic Automotive LiDAR Market Developments: Activities such as Research & Development (R&D) by phase, ongoing and completed Merger & Acquisition (M&A) [deal value, purpose, effective year], Joint ventures (JVs), Technological tie-ups, Suppliers partnerships & collaborations, agreements, new launches, etc taken by Automotive LiDAR Industry players during the projected timeframe of the study.What unique qualitative insights are included in Automotive LiDAR Market research study?The Global Automotive LiDAR Market report provides rigorously studied and evaluated data of the top industry players and their scope in the market by means of various analytical tools. To gain a deep dive analysis; qualitative commentary on changing market dynamics {drivers, restraints & opportunities}, PESTLE, 5-Forces, Feasibility study, BCG matrix (% Share vs % Growth), SWOT by players, Heat Map analysis, etc have been provided to better correlate key players product offering in the market. Extracts from Table of Contents:1. Automotive LiDAR Market Overview- Market Snapshot- Definition- Product Classification2. Automotive LiDAR Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends, Restraints......- Market Factors Analysis3. New Entrants and Entry-barriers4. Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives- Manufacturing Process Analysis- Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers5. Global Automotive LiDAR Market Competition by Manufacturers (2023-2024)6. Automotive LiDAR Market Value [USD], Capacity, Supply (Production), Consumption, Price, Export-Import (EXIM), by Region (2019-2030).......7. Automotive LiDAR Revenue (Value), Production, Sales Volume, by Region (2024-2030)8. Automotive LiDAR Market Trend by Type {Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles}9. Automotive LiDAR Market Analysis by Application {Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Autonomous Vehicles)}10. Automotive LiDAR Market Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis- Market Share Analysis by Manufacturers (2021-2024E)- Manufacturers Profiles (Overview, Financials, SWOT, etc)- Connected Distributors/Traders- Marketing Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players............

