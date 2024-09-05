Lianhe Green Development Company Limited ("Lianhe Green") wins the title of Best ESG & Green Certification Agency 2024

Lianhe Green Development Company Limited (“Lianhe Green”) won the award title as the Best ESG & Green Certification Agency 2024 at International Business Magazine Awards 2024 Lianhe Green is mainly responsible for green and sustainable finance certification business in international markets, ESG reporting and consulting, ESG training services, and assisting in operating carbon market-related businesses within and outside China

Ada Dai, CEO of Lianhe Green Development Company Limited ("Lianhe Green")

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lianhe Green Development Company Limited ("Lianhe Green"), as a new force in the field of green and sustainable finance, was established in January 2023 and is headquartered in Hong Kong. The company is jointly funded and established by Lianhe Credit Management Co., Ltd. ("Lianhe Credit") and Lianhe Equator Environmental Assessment Co., Ltd. ("Lianhe Equator"). Relying on the rich industry experience of the parent company and the close cooperation of the professional team, Lianhe Green has grown rapidly and has achieved remarkable achievements in multiple business sectors.

Lianhe Green has been recognized as external reviewer under the Hong Kong Monetary Authority's Green and Sustainable Finance Grant Scheme since late September 2023, taking a step further to provide bilingual certification services for green and sustainable bonds and loans. Lianhe Green is mainly responsible for offshore green and sustainable finance certification, ESG rating, ESG reporting and consulting services, carbon market-related business, and CESGA examination and training. The company is able to provide accreditation in accordance with The International Capital Market Association's (ICMA) Green Bond Principles and the Green Bond Endorsed Projects Catalogue, ensuring that the clients' financial products meet the high standards of green finance. This service not only enhances the transparency and credibility of the programs but also injects new vitality into the green and sustainable financial market.

Since its establishment, Lianhe Green Development Company Limited ("Lianhe Green") has been committed to promoting the development of green and sustainable finance by providing comprehensive sustainable bond certification services to corporations. The company adheres to the highest international standards, in particular the International Capital Markets Association's green bond principles, social bond principles, and sustainable development bond guidelines.

In addition, Lianhe Green provides customised ESG reporting and advisory services. Lianhe Green provides tailor-made solutions according to the needs of different investors to help them better manage their investment risks. Lianhe Green also provides ESG reports in both English and Chinese to meet the needs of local Chinese investors and stakeholders. This bilingual reporting not only enhances corporate transparency but also strengthens the communication between the company and its stakeholders. In the area of ESG consulting, Lianhe Green provides professional services to assist in the formulation of ESG development strategies and the setting of short- and long-term sustainability targets based on the risks and opportunities of climate change for corporations, thereby enhancing their sustainability management capabilities. In addition, Lianhe Green also provides ESG report writing and GHG emission data certification services to Hong Kong listed companies to enhance their transparency and market evaluation. Due to this diligence and innovation, they have been recognised as the Best ESG & Green Certification Agency 2024 at the International Business Magazine Awards 2024.

Ada Dai, CEO of Lianhe Green Development Company Limited ("Lianhe Green"), expresses gratitude: “We are proud of this achievement as the hard work of our team paid off. Lianhe Green, a professional ESG rating and consulting firm, is dedicated to providing comprehensive sustainability solutions to corporations and investors. Lianhe Green has a deep understanding of China's market and industry characteristics, as well as a grasp of international best practices and standards. Lianhe Green's uniquely designed ESG rating system combines the industry characteristics of Chinese corporate clients to provide ratings that meet international mainstream standards while retaining Chinese characteristics. We believe this award has proved our diligence and boosted our morale to work for the betterment.”

Shankar Shivaprasad, CEO and Chief Editor of International Business Magazine, congratulates on the win: “Lianhe Green has showcased the best in the fields with their outstanding green financial product design and ESG consulting. Their initiatives are helping enterprises to enhance their competitiveness in the global market and achieve their SDG goals, thus making them clear winners for this title.”

About Lianhe Green Development Company Limited (“Lianhe Green”)

Lianhe Green Development Company Limited (“Lianhe Green”) was established in January 2023 and is a subsidiary of Lianhe Credit Management Co., Ltd. (“Lianhe Credit”) and Lianhe Equator Environmental Assessment Co., Ltd. (“Lianhe Equator”), which is the largest green and sustainable bond/loan certification provider in mainland China. Lianhe Green is headquartered in Hong Kong, mainly responsible for green and sustainable finance certification business in international markets, ESG reporting and consulting, ESG training services, and assisting in operating carbon market-related businesses within and outside China.

https://lianhegreen.com/en

About International Business Magazine

International Business Magazine is a UAE-based online publishing company with a subscriber base of more than 50,000 that includes investors, C-suite employees, key stakeholders, policymakers, and government bureaucrats. We deliver the latest news from the financial world and keenly promote innovative solutions in the industry.

https://www.intlbm.com/

