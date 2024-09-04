UM summer programmes attract students from around the world

MACAU, September 4 - The University of Macau (UM) continued to offer a diverse array of summer camps and training courses this year, covering fields such as smart cities, integrated circuits, Chinese medicine, health sciences, artificial intelligence, innovation and entrepreneurship, economics, and languages. These programmes provided a platform for academic and research exchanges for people interested in pursuing a master’s or a doctoral degree. Participants included local and international university students, secondary school students, language learners, university faculty, and industry professionals. Through the programmes, they deepened their understanding of relevant disciplines, broadened their horizons, and enhanced their competitiveness, while promoting educational tourism in Macao.

UM offered more than 30 summer camps and training courses this year. Among them was the ‘5th Summer Camp for Outstanding Students’ jointly organised by the Faculty of Science and Technology and the Institute of Collaborative Innovation of UM. This camp brought together students from world-renowned universities such as the University of Toronto, the University of Manchester, the University of Washington, and Peking University. Under the guidance of professors in various fields, participants gained better insights into UM’s cutting-edge research areas and experienced the charm of technology.

UM’s Faculty of Business Administration, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Health Sciences, Faculty of Science and Technology, Faculty of Social Sciences, and Global Affairs Office also organisd various summer camps. These included the ‘Summer Camp for Outstanding Students of UM Partner Universities’, the ‘Tsinghua University “Hong Kong and Macao” Summer Course’, the ‘Summer Camp for Outstanding Students’, and the ‘Portuguese Language Summer Programme’. These programmes attracted students from universities in Canada, New Zealand, Belgium, Spain, Singapore, South Korea, Malaysia, mainland China, and Hong Kong. The participants learned about the education model and the characteristics of the academic programmes offered by the faculties. They also gained knowledge in relevant fields and deepened their understanding of Macao’s history and culture.

The State Key Laboratory of Analog and Mixed-Signal VLSI/Institute of Microelectronics and the State Key Laboratory of Internet of Things for Smart City of UM also each organised their second summer camp. Through a series of seminars, workshops, lectures, and experiments, the camps provided a platform for academic exchanges for outstanding university students from top universities in mainland China and Hong Kong. The participants gained insights into the development trends and applications of integrated circuit design and smart city technologies.

In addition, UM’s Centre for Continuing Education offered a variety of training courses for mainland universities during the summer. These courses covered topics such as economics and management, cybersecurity and computer science, artificial intelligence, business communication and leadership, and medical and life sciences. They not only enabled faculty and students from mainland universities to experience UM’s international education setup, but also promoted exchanges and cooperation between UM and mainland universities to promote talent development.