Gabelli Funds to Host 30th Annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium at The Harvard Club, New York City Thursday, September 5, 2024

RYE, N.Y., Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds, LLC, is hosting our annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium at The Harvard Club in New York City on September 5th. The conference will draw top executives from more than ten companies, with a focus on the themes of strong demand outlook, high barriers to entry, large aftermarket opportunity, growth in excess of GDP, defense spending, and M&A potential for the Aerospace and Defense industry. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with management in a one-on-one setting. Prospective attendees can learn more about the symposium on our website.

Agenda

7:50 AM Welcome & Intro Tony Bancroft – Gabelli Funds
     
8:00 Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG-A) Patrick Roche – CEO
Jennifer Walter – CFO
     
8:30 Crane Holdings Co. (NYSE: CR) Richard Maue – Executive Vice President & CFO
Jason Feldman – SVP IR, Treasury & Tax
Allison Polinak – VP IR
     
9:00 HEICO Corporation (NYSE: HEI) Victor Mendelson – CEO
     
9:30 Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) Frank Connor – EVP & CFO
     
10:00 Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) Lynn Bamford – Chair & CEO
K. Christopher Farkas – VP & CFO
     
10:30 Astronics Corporation (NYSE: ATRO)* Peter J. Gundermann – President & CEO
David Burney – CFO
     
11:00 Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) Suman Mookerji – SVP & CFO
     
11:30 Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWD) Dan Provaznik – Director of IR
     
12:00 PM Lunch Break  
     
12:15 AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) Sean Gillen – CFO
     
12:45 Albany International Corp. (NYSE: AIN) Gunnar Kleveland – President & CEO
     
1:15 Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM) Dan Thoren – President & CEO
Chris Thorne – CFO
Matt Malone – VP & General Manager
     
1:45 Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESLT) Dr. Kobi Kagan – CFO
     
2:15 VSE Corporation (NASDAQ: VSEC) John Cuomo – President & CEO
     
2:45 Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) Jonathan Baliff – CFO
     
3:15 Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BAER) Sam Davis – CEO
     
3:45 Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) Michael Murray – CEO
     
4:15 Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE: PKE) Matthew Farabaugh – CFO
  *Indicates Virtual Attendance  
     
The Harvard Club, New York City For general inquiries or to request one-on-one meetings, contact:
Thursday, September 5, 2024 starting at 7:50 am James Carey, Client Relations, jcarey@gabelli.com, (914) 921-8318
   

Registration link: CLICK HERE

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.

Contact:

Tony Bancroft, Portfolio Manager
(914) 921-5083


