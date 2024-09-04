Empowering future leaders: OSCE inaugurates second edition of women’s renewable energy scholarship

On 2 September, the Office of the Co-ordinator of OSCE Economic and Environmental Activities inaugurated the second edition of the OSCE Scholarship Master’s Program for Young Women in Renewable Energy at the Kazakh-German University (DKU) in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Launched in 2023, this initiative was developed to address the persistent gender gap in the energy sector, where women have been historically underrepresented, and to enhance their participation in the energy transition. By creating educational pathways, the programme aims to empower women to enter and thrive in the renewable energy field.

Building on the success of the first edition, the scholarship offers access to advanced education to young women from Central Asia, Afghanistan, and Mongolia to pursue a two-year Master’s Degree in Strategic Management of Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency at DKU, a programme specifically designed to equip students with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in the renewable energy sector.

By investing in the education of women, the OSCE is not only addressing educational needs but also fostering the development of a new generation of female leaders who can play a key role in advancing the energy transition across the region.

"This scholarship is more than just an academic opportunity, it’s a platform for young women to become influential voices in the energy field,” said Giulia Manconi, Project Manager and Senior Energy Security Adviser at the OSCE. “We are proud to support these talented women as they prepare to kick-start their careers in the renewable energy sector and contribute to a just and inclusive energy transition.”

The OSCE Scholarship Master’s Program for Young Women in Renewable Energy is part of a broader OSCE project on Promoting Women’s Economic Empowerment in the Energy Sector in Central Asia co-financed by Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Norway and Poland.