September 4, 2024 Gatchalian: Bicam report on school-based mental health bill ratified Senator Win Gatchalian lauded the Senate's ratification of the bicameral conference committee on the Basic Education Mental Health and Well-Being Promotion Act (Senate Bill No. 2200 and House Bill No. 6574), a landmark measure that would increase learners' access to mental health services. The measure will strengthen the Department of Education's (DepEd) mental health program by developing a School-Based Mental Health Program. The program shall promote mental health awareness, address learners' mental health concerns, and include suicide prevention efforts in schools. Services under the program shall include screening, evaluation, assessment, and monitoring; mental health first aid; crisis response and referral system; mental health awareness and literacy; emotional, development, and preventive programs; and other support services. The measure also mandates the establishment of a Mental Health and Well-Being Office in every Schools Division Office, to be led by a Schools Division Counselor who must be a Registered Guidance Counselor or Registered Psychologist. Each public school will also have a Care Center to provide school-based mental health services. The Care Center shall be headed by a School Counselor and shall be assisted by a School Counselor Associate. The positions of School Counselor I to IV, School Counselor Associate I to V, and Schools Division Counselor are new positions created under the measure to fill the shortage of guidance counselors in public schools nationwide. "Kasabay ng pag-angat natin sa kalidad ng edukasyon sa bansa ang pagtiyak na tinutugunan natin ang mental health ng ating mga mag-aaral," said Gatchalian, author and sponsor of the measure. Gatchalian also thanked the co-authors and co-sponsors of the measure -- Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada, Senators Lito Lapid, Bong Go, Nancy Binay, Bong Revilla, Jr., Joel Villanueva, Risa Hontiveros, Bato dela Rosa, Juan Miguel Zubiri, Cynthia Villar, Pia Cayetano, and former Senator now Secretary of Education Sonny Angara. Gatchalian: Bicam report sa panukalang school-based mental health bill ratipikado na ng Senado Ikinagalak ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang ratipikasyon sa Senado ng bicameral conference committee report ng Basic Education Mental Health and Well-Being Promotion Act (Senate Bill No. 2200 and House Bill No. 6574), isang panukalang batas na paiigitingin ang paghahatid ng mga mental health services sa mga mag-aaral. Patatatagin ng naturang panukala ang mental health program ng Department of Education (DepEd) sa pamamagitan ng pagbuo ng School-Based Mental Health Program. Isusulong ng panukalang programa ang pagpapalawak ng kaalaman sa mental health, pagtutok sa mental health concerns ng mga mag-aaral, at pagpapaigting ng mga hakbang ng mga paaralan upang mapigilan ang pagtaas ng mga kaso ng suicide. Magiging bahagi ng programa ang screening, evaluation, assessment, at monitoring; mental health first aid; crisis response at referral system; mental health awareness at literacy; emotional, development, at mga preventive programs; at iba pang support services. Imamandatao rin ng panukalang batas ang pagkakaroon ng Mental Health and Well-Being Office sa bawat School Division Office na pamumunuan ng isang Schools Division Counselor na dapat ay isang Registered Guidance Counselor o Registered Psychologist. Magkakaroon naman ang bawat pampublikong paaralan ng Care Center upang maghatid ng mga mental health services sa mga paaralan. Pamumunuan ang Care Center ng isang School Counselor na magkakaroon ng mga katuwang na School Counselor Associate. Ang mga posisyon ng School Counselor I to IV, School Counselor Associate I to V, at Schools Division Counselor ay mga bagong posisyon na nilikha sa ilalim ng naturang panukala upang punan ang kakulangan ng mga guidance counselor sa mga pampublikong paaralan. "Kasabay ng pag-angat natin sa kalidad ng edukasyon sa bansa ang pagtiyak na tinutugunan natin ang mental health ng ating mga mag-aaral," ani Gatchalian, may akda at sponsor ng panukalang batas. Pinasalamatan naman ni Gatchalian ang mga co-author at co-sponsor ng panukalang batas -Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada, Senador Lito Lapid, Senador Bong Go, Senador Nancy Binay, Senador Bong Revilla, Jr., Senador Joel Villanueva, Senador Risa Hontiveros, Senador Bato dela Rosa, Senador Juan Miguel Zubiri, Senador Cynthia Villar, Senador Pia Cayetano, at dating Senador na ngayon ay Secretary of Education Sonny Angara.

