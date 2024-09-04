PHILIPPINES, September 4 - Press Release

September 4, 2024 Tolentino: bicameral panel approves consolidated version of proposed Archipelagic Sea Lanes Law After extensive discussions, members of a bicameral conference panel approved on Wednesday (September 4) the consolidated Senate and House version of the proposed Archipelagic Sea Lanes (ASL) Law. Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino, head of the Senate panel, hailed the approval of the measure, which he said would help ensure the country's maritime domain, and strengthen territorial integrity and national security. He noted that the measure implements the provisions of the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) by designating the country's archipelagic sea lanes, and governing archipelagic sea lanes passage by foreign vessels and aircraft. Once passed, the law will be submitted to the International Maritime Organization (IMO), which will notify other countries of the new legislation, according to the senator. "The IMO enforces strict compliance mechanisms, and if they (foreign vessels and aircraft, including military warships and aircraft) do not comply, we can deny them access under this measure," Tolentino explained. "We thank the members of the House contingent for their attendance and quick resolution of the conflicting provisions," he added. Rep. Maria Rachel Arenas, head of the House panel, emphasized the importance of the proposed measure in strengthening the country's Hague arbitral award in 2016. "We will work to ensure that under the 19th Congress, the President will sign the Archipelagic Sea Lanes Law. This legislation is long overdue and one of the most critical measures we have undertaken," Arenas stated. Senate Minority Leader Aquilino 'Koko' Pimentel and Senator Ronald 'Bato' Dela Rosa joined Tolentino in the Senate panel. For the House contingent, Arenas was joined by Minority Leader Marcelino Libanan, Representative Loreto 'Ton' Acheron, and Representative Raul 'Boboy' Tupas. Tolentino, who also chairs the Special Committee on Maritime and Admiralty Zones, announced that the two measures he authored and sponsored --the Maritime Zones Bill and the Archipelagic Sea Lanes Bill--are expected to be submitted to President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos next week. Tolentino: landmark Archipelagic Sea Lanes Law, aprobado sa bicameral panel Inaprobahan ng mga miyembro ng bicameral conference panel nitong Miyerkules (Setyembre 4) ang pinag-isang bersyon ng Senado at Kamara ng panukalang Archipelagic Sea Lanes (ASL) Law. Pinuri ni Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino, pinuno ng Senate panel, ang pagkakapasa ng panukala, na aniya'y makakatulong sa pagpapatibay sa maritime domain ng bansa, gayundin sa pagpapalakas ng integridad ng teritoryo at pambansang seguridad nito. Dagdag ng senador, ipinatutupad ng panukala ang mga probisyon ng 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) sa pamamagitan ng pagtatalaga ng mga Archipelagic Sea Lanes (ASLs) ng bansa. Pangangasiwaan din nito ang pagdaan sa naturang ASLs ng mga banyagang sasakyang panghimpapawid at pandagat. Matapos ipasa, isusumite ng pamahalaan ang batas sa International Maritime Organization (IMO), na sya namang magbibigay alam sa iba pang mga bansa tungkol sa ASL Act, ayon kay Tolentino. "Mahigpit ang mga mekanismo ng IMO, at kung hindi sila susunod (banyagang sasakyang panghimpapawid at pandagat, kasama na ang military warships at aircraft), maaari nating tanggihan ang kanilang pagdaan sa ilalim ng panukalang batas na ito," paliwanag ng senador. "Pinapasalamatan namin ang mga miyembro ng House contingent para sa kanilang pagdalo at mabilis na pagresolba sa mga nagkakaibang probisyon," dagdag niya. Binigyang-diin naman ni Rep. Maria Rachel Arenas, pinuno ng House panel, ang kahalagahan ng panukalang batas na alinsunod sa 2016 Hague arbitral ruling na pumabor sa Pilipinas. "Magtratrabaho tayo upang matiyak na sa ilalim ng 19th Congress ay mapipirmahan ng Pangulo ang Archipelagic Sea Lanes Law. Matagal nang overdue ang batas na ito at isa ito sa mga pinakamahalagang hakbang na ating isinagawa," pahayag ni Arenas. Kabilang sa mga dumalong miyembro ng Senate panel sina Senate Minority Leader Aquilino 'Koko' Pimentel at Senator Ronald 'Bato' Dela Rosa. Para sa House contingent, nakasama ni Arenas sina Minority Leader Marcelino Libanan, Representative Loreto 'Ton' Acheron, at Representative Raul 'Boboy' Tupas. Inianunsyo ni Tolentino, na siya ring Chair ng Special Committee on Maritime and Admiralty Zones, na ang dalawang panukalang batas na kanyang iniakda at inisponsor -- ang Maritime Zones Bill at ang Archipelagic Sea Lanes Bill -- ay inaasahang isusumite kay Pangulong Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos sa susunod na linggo.

