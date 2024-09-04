PIX Moving and SODA.Auto Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Autonomous Vehicle Development

SODA.Auto&PIX Moving Partnership Announcement

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PIX Moving, a pioneering company in autonomous driving vehicles and platforms, and SODA.Auto, known for its advanced vehicle software platform, have announced a strategic partnership to deliver an integrated solution for autonomous vehicle development.

PIX Moving's modular chassis platform, combined with SODA.Auto extensive library of pre-developed software and engineering tools, enables automakers to rapidly create and deploy custom autonomous vehicles.

Angelo YU, CEO of PIX Moving, stated, "This partnership with SODA streamlines the development process, allowing us to overcome critical challenges and bring safer, more efficient autonomous vehicles to market faster."

Sergey Malygin, CEO of SODA, added, "Our clients have often asked which driving platform best supports our software. With PIX Moving, we now offer a complete solution that accelerates development and deployment."

Key Benefits of the Partnership:

● Complete Solution

Automakers gain access to both physical platforms and advanced software features necessary for autonomous vehicle development.

● Rapid Development

The combined PIX chassis and SODA software significantly shorten the development timeline, potentially reducing time-to-market by up to 200%.

● Customization and Flexibility

PIX's modular smart chassis platform allows easy customization, while SODA.Auto offers autonomous driving features, enabling automakers to tailor vehicles to market demands. This partnership marks a significant step forward, driving innovation and setting new standards in the autonomous vehicle industry.

About SODA.Auto

SODA.Auto transforms the automotive industry by making Vehicle Software Engineering 2x faster at 4x less cost, without compromising on quality, safety, and security.

About PIX Moving

PIX Moving is committed to developing and manufacturing urban mobility vehicles to drive the next-gen smart mobility ecosystem. So far PIX Moving has produced and launched a wide range of smart vehicles including autonomous shuttle Robobus, on-demand Moving Space and electric mini EVs, ultimately realizing the two-way mobility and interaction between “human” and “space”. PIX is fundamentally disrupting how smart vehicles are designed and manufactured through the AI-driven production approaches.

