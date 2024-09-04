ASUS Announces New Vivobook S 15 and ProArt PZ13 Copilot+ PCs Powered by Snapdragon X Plus Processor

Groundbreaking ultraportable and creator-focused detachable are world's first laptops to leverage new Snapdragon X Plus processor, expanding AI power to a wider market

TORONTO, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS, a global leader in innovative and user-centric computing solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its latest ASUS Vivobook S 15 and ProArt PZ13 Copilot+ PCs, powered by the newly-announced Snapdragon® X Plus eight-core processor1. These new devices mark a significant expansion of the ASUS Copilot+ PC series, bringing a breakthrough platform that unleashes multiday battery life, unprecedented performance and AI-powered Copilot+ PC experiences to a broader audience, with immediate availability worldwide. Both laptops will be available starting September 4th, 2024, in Canada.



These new models are the first laptops to leverage the latest Snapdragon X Plus platform from Qualcomm Technologies, making advanced AI features more accessible than ever before. By integrating this powerful new silicon, ASUS continues to demonstrate its commitment to delivering user-centric design products that enhance daily life and productivity. The eight-core Qualcomm Oryon™ CPU powering the Snapdragon X Plus platform delivers lightning-fast responsiveness and efficiency. An integrated GPU and support for up to three external monitors ensures exceptional graphics and immersive visual experiences. At the heart of the Snapdragon X Plus eight-core processor is a staggering 45 TOPS NPU of AI processing power and leading performance-per-watt, which paired with the platform’s significant advancements in connectivity, will push productivity to new heights in ultraportable designs with incredible battery life. Whether creating presentations on-the-go or video streaming, the versatile functionality of this platform will enable transformative experiences.

“We're thrilled to see the Snapdragon X Plus eight-core platform bringing the transformative power of Copilot+ PCs to even more users worldwide. ASUS is committed to making cutting-edge technology, like the ProArt PZ13, accessible to everyone, everywhere and this collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies is a significant step in that direction,” said Rangoon Chang, ASUS Corporate Vice President, Consumer BU.

The ASUS global logistics network ensures that these new Copilot+ PCs are readily available to customers worldwide. With the launch of these entry-level laptops powered by Snapdragon X Plus, ASUS and Qualcomm Technologies are making cutting-edge technology more affordable and accessible, empowering more users to experience the benefits of AI-enhanced computing.

“We are committed to offering groundbreaking on-device AI processing to our consumers worldwide,” said Kedar Kondap, SVP & GM, Compute and Gaming, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “The Snapdragon X Plus eight-core processor pushes productivity to new heights from personal passion projects to everyday workflow for a more efficient day.”

Building on the momentum of the successful 2024 launch of ASUS Copilot+ PCs, which commenced in May, the ASUS Vivobook S 15 and ProArt PZ13 represent the next evolution in ultraportable and creator-focused laptops.

ASUS Vivobook S 15

ASUS Vivobook S 15 is designed for ultimate portability, featuring a slim 14.7 mm, 1.42 kg all-metal body with a minimalist aesthetic and a premium CNC-engraved logo. The 70 Wh battery provides up to 19+ hours of use, with fast charging and ASUS USB-C® Easy Charge. It includes a single-zone RGB backlit keyboard, a dedicated Copilot key for instant access to AI tools — including Copilot, Live Captions, and Cocreator — and an expansive touchpad with intuitive gesture controls. It also includes the innovative StoryCube AI-powered app that enables users to realize their creative aspirations. Connectivity is seamless with two USB4® ports, USB 3.2, HDMI® 2.1, a microSD slot, and WiFi 7 for blazing speeds up to 5.8 Gbps. The 15.6-inch 3K 120 Hz ASUS Lumina OLED display, with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and Dolby Atmos audio, delivers an exceptional audiovisual experience, ideal for productivity and entertainment.

ProArt PZ13

ProArt PZ13 is a lightweight, 0.85 kg, 9 mm detachable laptop built for on-the-go creativity, with IP52 and military-grade durability. This Copilot+ PC laptop delivers a next-level AI experience, with enhanced security, speed, and personalization. Connectivity is rich, with two USB4 ports and an SD Card reader. A 70 Wh battery enables extended off-grid use, offering up to 21 hours of FHD video playback. The 3K ASUS Lumina OLED touchscreen supports stylus input and offers stunning visuals with Pantone® Validated certification and a 16:10 aspect ratio. ProArt PZ13 includes AI-powered tools like StoryCube for asset management and ProArt Creator Hub for optimizing workflows. It also comes with a six-month CapCut membership, offering rich video editing features for creators of all levels, and is bundled with an ASUS Pen 2.0 to boost creativity.

AVAILABILITY & PRICING

The ASUS Vivobook S 15 and ProArt PZ13 will both be available starting from September 4th, 2024, in Canada.

The ASUS Vivobook S 15 (S5507QA-BB71-CB), boasting the latest Snapdragon® X Plus eight-core processor, 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and 512 GB of storage will be available starting from CA$1,399 in exclusivity on the ASUS Store and Best Buy.

The ASUS Vivobook S 15 (S5507QA-DB71-CB), boasting the latest Snapdragon® X Plus eight-core processor, 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and 1 TB of storage will be available starting from CA$1,499 in on the ASUS Store and selected retailers.

The ASUS ProArt PZ13 (HT5306QA-BB72T-CB), boasting the latest Snapdragon® X Plus eight-core processor, 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM, 1 TB of storage and bundled with an ASUS Pen 2.0 will be available starting from CA$1,649 in exclusivity on the ASUS Store and Best Buy.

Please contact your local ASUS representative for further information.

SPECIFICATIONS

Model ASUS Vivobook S 15 (S5507QA) Compute Platform

Qualcomm Snapdragon® X Plus X1P – 42 – 100

8 Cores, up to 3.4GHz, 45 TOPS NPU, 30MB Cache Graphics

Qualcomm® Adreno™ GPU Display options

15.6-inch, 3K (2880 x 1620) OLED 16:9 aspect ratio, 0.2ms response time, 120Hz refresh rate, 600nits HDR peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 1,000,000:1, VESA CERTIFIED Display HDR True Black 600, 1.07 billion colors, Glossy display, 70% less harmful blue light, TÜV Rheinland-certified, SGS Eye Care Display

Operating system

Windows 11 Home Main memory



16 GB 8448 MHz LPDDR5X Storage

Vivobook S 15 (S5507QA-BB71-CB)

512 GB PCIe® 4.0 NVMe® M.2 SSD



Vivobook S 15 (S5507QA-DB71-CB)

1 TB PCIe® 4.0 NVMe® M.2 SSD Connectivity

Wi-Fi 7(802.11be) (Tri-band)2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card Camera

FHD IR camera with privacy shutter and Windows Hello supported



I/O ports

2 x USB4 Type-C® (supports 4K UHD external displays and up to 40 Gbps data transfers)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x HDMI® 2.1 (TMDS)

1 x MicroSD card reader

1 x Audio jack



Keyboard & Touchpad

ASUS ErgoSense keyboard with dedicated Copilot key, customizable RGB backlight, noise reduction technology 129.7 x 84.8 mm ASUS ErgoSense touchpad, ASUS Smart Gesture, noise reduction technology

Audio

Harman Kardon-certified, Dolby Atmos® sound system

Built-in array microphone Battery

70 Wh with up to 18+ hours battery life Dimensions

13.9 x 8.9 x 0.58~0.63 inches Weight

3.13 lbs MSRP

Vivobook S 15 (S5507QA-BB71-CB)

CA$ 1,399



Vivobook S 15 (S5507QA-DB71-CB)

CA$ 1,499 Where to Buy

https://shop.asus.com/ca-en/asus-vivobook-s-15-s5507.html



https://www.bestbuy.ca/en-ca/search?search=17937119

Model ProArt PZ13 (HT5306QA-BB72T-CB) Processor



Qualcomm Snapdragon® X Plus X1P – 42 – 100

8 Cores, up to 3.4GHz, 45 TOPS NPU, 30MB Cache Graphics

Qualcomm Adreno™ GPU OS

Windows 11 Home Display



13.3-inch, 3K (2880 x 1880) OLED, 16:10 aspect ratio, 0.2 ms response time, 60Hz refresh rate, 500nits, HDR peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 1,000,000:1, Vesa Certified Display HDR True Black 500, 1.07 billion colors, PANTONE® Validated, Glossy display, 70% less harmful blue light, SGS Eye Care Display, touchscreen, With stylus support

Memory

16GB LPDDR5X 8400 MHz Storage

1 TB M.2 2280 PCIe® 4.0 SSD IO 2 x USB4® Type-C

1 x SD Express 7.0 Card reader

Camera



5M Pixel Front Facing Camera

13M Pixel Rear Facing Camera

Audio



Smart Amp Technology

Built-in array microphone

Support Dolby Atmos WiFi / Bluetooth

Dual-band Intel WiFi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4 Battery

70Whr Dimensions

11.7 x 7.9 x 0.35 inch Weight

1.87 lbs Color

Black Accessories



Included ASUS Pen 2.0 MSRP (USD)



CA$1,649 Where to Buy



https://shop.asus.com/ca-en/90nb1441-m003e0-proart-pz13-ht5306.html



http://www.bestbuy.ca/en-ca/search?search=18245882





NOTES TO EDITORS

Link to more photos:

ProArt PZ13 Product Page: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/for-creators/proart/proart-pz13-ht5306/

ProArt PZ13 ASUS Store: https://shop.asus.com/ca-en/90nb1441-m003e0-proart-pz13-ht5306.html

ProArt PZ13 Best Buy: http://www.bestbuy.ca/en-ca/search?search=18245882

Vivobook S 15 Product Page: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/for-home/vivobook/asus-vivobook-s-15-s5507/

Vivobook S 15 ASUS Store: https://shop.asus.com/ca-en/asus-vivobook-s-15-s5507.html

Vivobook S 15 Best Buy: https://www.bestbuy.ca/en-ca/search?search=17937119

ASUS Pressroom: http://press.asus.com

ASUS Canada Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asuscanada/

ASUS Canada Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asus_ca

ASUS Canada YouTube: https://ca.asus.click/youtube

ASUS Global X (Twitter): https://www.x.com/asus

About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world’s most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today’s technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.

FORTUNE and FORTUNE World’s Most Admired Companies are registered trademarks of FORTUNE Media IP Limited and are used under license.

1 Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., and/or its subsidiaries.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e6f09fc7-69fa-4e21-bef5-3ce0086bf31a

PRESS CONTACTS Media Relations ASUS Canada media.ca@asus.com Redoine Taoussi Public Relations Manager Redoine_Taoussi@asus.com

ASUS Announces New Vivobook S 15 and ProArt PZ13 Copilot+ PCs Groundbreaking ultraportable and creator-focused detachable are world's first laptops to leverage new Snapdragon X Plus processor, expanding AI power to a wider market

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.