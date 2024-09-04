Water and Sanitation urges Gauteng residents to use water sparingly

The Department of Water and Sanitation is calling on Gauteng water users to remain water-circumspect during the spring season, despite the relatively stable water levels in the Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS) this week.

The IVRS currently stands at 78.2%, down from last week’s 79.1%. However, this time last year, the IVRS stood at a more comfortable 93.5%.

Vaal Dam, a crucial component of IVRS, is currently at 45.2%, down from 46.3% last week. In the same period last year, the dam had a capacity of 85.7%.

DWS spokesperson Sanku Tsunke has issued a call for water conservation during the spring season. Tsunke emphasized the continued importance of water conservation during this time and highlighted the forthcoming closure of the Lesotho Highlands in October. He underscored that proactive water conservation measures are essential to mitigate the risk of an early water shortage in the province.

This week, Grootdraai Dam's capacity slightly declined from 80.7% to 80.0% this week, whereas it had a capacity of 88.5% last year.

Water levels at Bloemhof Dam, another significant reservoir, have also decreased. It has slightly decreased from 89.7% to 88.6% this week. During the same period last year, the dam stood at 101.8%

Sterkfontein Dam has maintained its stable capacity despite these fluctuations, albeit with a slight decrease from 98.1% to 98.0% this week. It recorded a higher capacity of 101.8% last year.

The situation in Lesotho remains relatively positive. The Mohale and Katse dams remain healthy, despite both slightly declining in water levels this week.

Katse Dam's water level declined to 68.0% from last week's 69.9% and was significantly higher at 92.9% during the same period last year. Meanwhile, Mohale Dam followed suit with a minor dip, dropping to 100.4% from 100.5% last week. Last year, the dam recorded 88.8% capacity.

