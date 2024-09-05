Automatic Labeling Machine Global Market 2024 To Reach $3.26 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 4.9%

Automatic Labeling Machine Global Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON , GREATER LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automatic labeling machine market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.57 billion in 2023 to $2.69 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growth in consumer goods industries, a rise in the need for automation, growth in the pharmaceutical industry, rising demand for label customization and personalization, and globalization.

The automatic labeling machine market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.26 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing automation needs in manufacturing, increasing consumer awareness regarding packaging, expanding e-commerce demands, growing demand for packaging machinery, and rising demand for indulging nutritious food.

The rising demand for packaged food is expected to propel the growth of the automatic labeling machine market going forward. Packaged food refers to processed and sealed food products, including ready-to-eat meals, snacks, canned goods, and frozen foods, designed for distribution and sale, providing consumers convenience and extended shelf life. The demand for packaged food is due to busy schedules, increased disposable income, globalization of food supply chains, preference for portion control, and the availability of diverse food choices. Automatic labeling machines facilitate efficient and accurate labeling of packaged food, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards, enhancing product presentation, and meeting high-volume production demands, supporting the increasing consumer demand for packaged food.

Key players in the automatic labeling machine market include Krones Group, Barry-Wehmiller Group Inc., SACMI, Fuji Seal International Inc., ProMach Inc., IMA Group, Sidel, Marchesini Group S.P.A., Herma, KHS GmbH, Quadrel Labeling Systems, Weber Marking Systems GmbH, Novexx Solutions, Accutek Packaging Equipment Companies Inc.

Major companies operating in the automatic labeling machine market are focused on developing innovative solutions, such as coding automation software, to optimize labeling processes and improve overall efficiency. Coding automation software automates generating and applying codes or labels to products, enhancing efficiency and accuracy in manufacturing and packaging operations.

1) By Type: Self Adhesive Or Pressure Sensitive Labelers, Shrink Sleeve Labelers, Glue Based Labelers

2) By Configuration: Stand Alone, Integrated

3) By Specialty: Multi-Purpose Automatic Labeling Machines, Labeling Type Specific Machines, Material Type Specific Machines

4) By Industry: Food And Beverages, Chemical, Cosmetics, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Logistics, Couriers And Posts, Other Industries

Geographical Insights: North AmericaLeading TheAutomatic Labeling MachineMarket

North America was the largest region in the automatic labeling machine market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the automatic labeling machine market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

An automatic labeling machine is a type of industrial equipment designed to apply labels onto various products or packaging automatically. These machines are widely used in manufacturing and packaging industries to improve labeling efficiency, accuracy, and consistency. Automatic labeling machines streamline production processes, enhance product presentation, and ensure regulatory compliance, making them essential equipment in industries where efficient and accurate labeling is critical.

