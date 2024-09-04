The ‘Ocean 12 Ministerial Conference,’ a tick in the government’s 100 days policy

The government for National Unity and Transformation through the Ocean 12 Steering Committee successfully concluded the National Ocean Conference in Tulagi, Central Province, delivering the ‘Ocean 12 Ministerial Conference, a tick in the government’s 100 days policy.

Prime Minister, Hon. Jeremiah Manele travelled to the old Capital as the conference’s chief guest and was personally impressed with the 12 government Ministries’ professional contributions towards the meeting’s outcome, the ‘Tulagi Declaration.’

PM Manele explained, “the 100 Days Policy Programme focuses on economic recovery and growth through transformative initiatives. This National Ocean Conference is pivotal in aligning our ocean policy with broader economic goals, ensuring that our marine ecosystems contribute meaningfully to national economic growth.”

He also emphasized on the Conference theme; ‘Sustainable Oceans, Secure Future’- Ocean is central to human survival, livelihood, territory and our economy. Collective and dedicated actions and an integrated approach to safeguard our ocean demands our collaborative support.

Prime Minister Manele stated, achieving national development objectives related to socio-economic growth, food security, climate change resilience and adaptation, environmental protection, biodiversity conservation, natural disaster protection, and national security on national, regional and global scales must be the overall goal of the conference.

The ‘Tulagi Declaration,’ draft is being polished and the final version will be submitted to Cabinet for its blessing.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade was the esteemed chair of the Conference. Ministries represented at the Ministers level include the Ministry of Infrastructure Development, Ministry of Provincial Government and Institutional Strengthening and Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Other Ministries spearheading the Ocean 12 initiative- Ministry of Environment, Climate Change, Disaster Management and Meteorology, Ministry of National Planning, Development Coordination, Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources, Ministry of Justice and Legal Affairs, Ministry of Mines, Energy and Rural Electrification, Ministry of Police, National Security and Correctional Services, Ministry of Lands, Housing and Survey and Ministry of Forestry and Research.

PM Manele adds, GNUT is indebted to its ocean partners- Pacific Ocean Commissioner, The Pacific Community, and International Union for Conservation of Nature, the Blue Nature Alliance Partnership, the Solomon Islands Maritime Authority and the Central Islands Provincial Government for the success of the one-day conference.

PM Manele and Foreign Minister (Conference chair) Agovaka at the formal closing.

MID Minister Maelanga and CIP Premier Salini attending one of the sessions.

Tree planting commemorating the official closing of Ocean 12 Conference.

Ends///.