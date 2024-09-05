Statrys clinches HKB Technology Excellence Award in Fintech - Payments category

HKB Statrys Award Bertrand Theaud - Founder of Statrys Statrys Logo Black

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, September 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Statrys , consistently delivering effective financial technology services for SMEs, reaffirms its industry position with the 2024 Hong Kong Business (HKB) Technology Excellence Award in the Fintech - Payments category. This accolade is a testament to Statrys' unwavering commitment to providing transformative and effective financial solutions that address the unique needs of SMEs—often overlooked by traditional banking institutions.The past year has marked significant milestones for Statrys, including a 70% increase in client acquisition, which has translated into a 100% increase in payment processing volume—a trend expected to continue through 2024 and into 2025. Additionally, Statrys has seen a 32% increase in its workforce, further enabling the company to meet the growing demands of its expanding client base.Central to this growth is Statrys' multi-currency business account , which supports transactions in 11 currencies and enables local payments in 14 currencies, making it a pivotal tool for SMEs navigating both domestic and international markets.Serving a diverse range of SMEs, from local startups to established businesses engaged in cross-border trade, Statrys continues to elevate its platform by introducing capabilities, such as SWIFT payment tracking and Xero integration, to respond to SMEs' evolving needs. These advancements not only respond to market demands but also establish a new benchmark for reliability and technology in SME financial services, positioning Statrys as a pivotal player in the industry.Moreover, Statrys has expertly leveraged its robust cloud-native infrastructure on AWS to deliver exceptional performance and reliability. The company has consistently implemented advanced security measures, including AES encryption, and introduced multi-factor authentication in 2022. Additionally, Statrys harnesses machine learning for proactive fraud detection and ensures stringent compliance with anti-money laundering regulations.“This HKB Technology Excellence Award underscores the tangible value Statrys continues to deliver for SMEs," said Bertrand Theaud , Founder of Statrys."Our growth has been fueled by a consistent focus on practical, effective solutions that address the evolving needs of our clients, all while leveraging the best in cutting-edge technology. Looking ahead, we remain committed to refining our services, ensuring that SMEs are well-equipped to manage their financial operations. "The company's growth and high client retention are fueled by its unique blend of advanced technology and personalized service, ensuring clients receive tailored support to navigate their financial challenges. This client-centred approach has been instrumental in Statrys' rapid expansion and retention of its growing user base.Beyond its core services, the company demonstrates corporate responsibility through Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives, including allocating a portion of transaction fees to ocean conservation efforts.As Statrys continues pushing fintech industry standards and adapting to the evolving needs of SMEs, this award solidifies its role as a key player in the APAC fintech landscape, with a focus on shaping the future of practical and effective payment solutions for SMEs.About StatrysFounded in 2019, Statrys specializes in providing SMEs with a comprehensive suite of financial services, including multi-currency business accounts, international payments, and advanced financial tools. With a strong focus on innovation, security, and exceptional customer support, Statrys is committed to simplifying the financial challenges faced by SMEs and supporting their growth in an increasingly globalized economy.For more information, visit Statrys' website.

