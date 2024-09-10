Angina Pectoris Drugs Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Angina Pectoris Drugs Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The angina pectoris drugs market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $11.82 billion in 2023 to $12.47 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, aging population demographics, lifestyle factors, increase in hypertension rates, and diabetes prevalence.

What Is the Estimated Market Size of The Global Angina Pectoris Drugs Market and Its Annual Growth Rate?

The angina pectoris drugs market is projected to grow strongly, reaching $15.48 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising global obesity rates, advancements in precision medicine, focus on preventive cardiology, patient education initiatives, and research on novel therapeutic targets.

Growth Driver of The Angina Pectoris Drugs Market

The increasing prevalence of chronic angina pectoris is expected to propel the growth of the angina pectoris drug market going forward. Chronic angina pectoris is chest pain or discomfort caused by reduced blood flow to the heart muscle. Angina pectoris drugs are vital in treating chronic angina. They can provide several benefits to those suffering from this illness, including coronary heart disease, cardiovascular disease, high blood pressure, and being overweight or obese.

Which Market Players Are Driving the Angina Pectoris Drugs Test Market Growth?

Key players in the angina pectoris drugs market include Astellas Pharma Inc., Bayer AG, Novartis AG, AstraZeneca PLC, Amgen Inc., Gilead Sciences Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc.

What Are the Dominant Trends in Angina Pectoris Drugs Market Size and Growth?

Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in angina pectoris drugs market. Major companies operating in the angina pectoris drug market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.

How Is the Global Angina Pectoris Drugs Market Segmented?

1) By Drugs: Nitrates, Antiplatelet Agents, Beta-adrenergic Blocking Agents, Calcium Channel Blockers, Anti-ischemic Agents, Statins, Antihypertensive Agents, Other Drugs

2) By Indication: Stable Angina, Unstable Angina, Prinzmetal’s Angina

3) By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Transdermal, Other Routes Of Administration

4) By End User: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Angina Pectoris Drugs Market

North America was the largest region in the angina pectoris drugs market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the angina pectoris drugs market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Angina Pectoris Drugs Market Definition

Angina pectoris drugs are medications used to treat angina pectoris, a medical illness that causes chest pain or discomfort when a portion of the heart does not receive enough blood and oxygen. Angina pectoris drugs treat chest pain or discomfort due to coronary heart disease.

Angina Pectoris Drugs Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global angina pectoris drugs market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Angina Pectoris Drugs Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on angina pectoris drugs market size, angina pectoris drugs market drivers and trends, angina pectoris drugs market major players, angina pectoris drugs competitors' revenues, angina pectoris drugs market positioning, and angina pectoris drugs market growth across geographies. The angina pectoris drugs market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

