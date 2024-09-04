Health urges members of public to show support for children with cancer

The Department of Health, working together with the South African Association of Paediatric Haematology and Oncology (SAAPHO), National Cancer Registry (NCR) and CHOC Childhood Cancer Foundation South Africa, urges members of the public to show support for children living with cancer and also survivors.

The country joins the global community during the month of September to raise awareness about the impact of childhood cancers including leukaemia, brain cancers and lymphomas in families and communities, and also to acknowledge the critical role played by health professionals to support children with cancer, and their families.

Cancer is one of the leading causes of death among children and adolescents worldwide. It is estimated that 400 000 new childhood cancer cases are diagnosed each year, with around 1000 of these occurring in South Africa, as reported by the World Health Organization (WHO), with leukaemia being most common cancer diagnosed in children in South Africa according to the National Cancer Registry. It is essential to come together in solidarity with those affected and work towards better outcomes for children with cancer.

Gold September is an internationally recognised month dedicated to raising awareness about childhood cancer. The iconic gold ribbon symbolises the incredible strength, courage, and resilience of children and teenagers impacted by this disease. The primary objective of Gold September, as well as ongoing efforts, is to increase public awareness, provide research support, and advocate for improved treatment and care for children and teenagers battling cancer.

It is essential to unite to amplify early detection, treatment, and support for affected families in alignment with the World Health Organization’s Global Initiative for Childhood Cancer (GICC). The GICC aims to elevate the global overall survival rate to 60% by 2030 and to ensure that children and adolescents can lead a life free from pain and suffering, even in the face of such a challenging illness.

Children and teenagers with cancer and their families are confronted with a myriad of obstacles that extend far beyond the complexities of treatment. Economic hardships, lack of community support, and sometimes the distances away from hospitals exacerbate these challenges. The emotional, physical, social, and educational burdens imposed by the disease make the treatment journey incredibly daunting. We as a nation must address the all-encompassing needs of these patients and their families to offer comprehensive support.

One of the significant challenges facing the medical community and those who support their heroic efforts to treat patients is the delayed presentation of children at primary health care centres and Paediatric Oncology Units in tertiary hospitals across the country. To improve early diagnosis, we urge all South Africans to recognise that "Children do get cancer." It is essential to be aware of the Siluan Early Warning Signs of Childhood Cancer and to act promptly if any of these signs are apparent in a child you know. Additionally, we encourage everyone to support families throughout their journey instead of allowing them to feel isolated.

The Department of Health extends appreciation to the dedicated members of the medical community, as well as to the outstanding efforts of civil society, non- governmental organisations, and the compassionate South African public. Their tireless collaboration is instrumental in providing patients with the best care and support.

The National Cancer Registry is committed to provide as accurate and up-to-date statistics on childhood cancers to help guide decision makers and policies to make meaningful impact for children and families affected by childhood cancers.

According to Mr Hedley Lewis, the CEO of CHOC, a non-profit organisation caring for children and teenagers diagnosed with cancer or life-threatening blood disorders, says that their organisation continues to advocate for sustained efforts within the childhood cancer community to collectively foster hope by raising awareness about the early warning signs of the disease.

“Additionally, it is important to empower the public with information to promptly report any instances where they suspect a patient may be exhibiting symptoms indicative of childhood cancer”, he said.

Meanwhile, Prof Gita Naidu, the Chair of SAAPHO and Head of Paediatric Oncology at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, urges the society to continue with their unwavering support for the children and families afflicted by cancer. “Families are torn apart by the diagnosis of a child with cancer; siblings experience untold anguish; families are thrown into the depths of financial hardships with many unexpected out- of-pocket expenses; and families may experience a breakdown in relationships”, she said.

For more information and media enquiries, please contact:

Mr Foster Mohale

Health Departmental Spokesperson 0724323792

Foster.mohale@health.gov.za

Mr Hedley Lewis

Childhood Cancer Foundation South Africa 082 944 7655

Hedley.lewis@Choc.org.za