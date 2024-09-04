Back to school time kicks off EGLE’s presence at more career fairs
It’s back to school time, and that means the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) is hitting the road to participate in many career fairs at Michigan colleges and universities. The department also has a presence at conferences, such as the upcoming Great Lakes Drinking Water Conference.
EGLE staffers Thomas Miller and James Dykstra talk to a student at the Western Michigan University's Engineering Career Fair in February 2024.
September marks the start of the time when EGLE ramps up participation in career fairs, says Cindy Whittum, EGLE’s recruitment and internship specialist.
“Participating at career fairs – with the support of EGLE staffers onsite – improves EGLE’s name recognition as one of the best places for environmental professionals to work,” she said. “It allows us to connect directly with future talent and create ways to engage with them throughout their college career. And it allows us to build stronger relationships with the college and university faculty and staff for future outreach and partnerships. It’s also a way for EGLE to promote key roles that we currently need to fill and fill in the future.”
Career fairs have also proven to be great places to promote EGLE’s summer internship program.
Check out the upcoming career fairs and events where EGLE will have presence through November.
|
School
|
Career Fair/Event Name
|
Date /Time
|
Western Michigan University
|
Fall Engineering Expo
|
September 18
1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
|
Michigan Tech
|
Fall Engineering Fair
|
September 23
12 noon – 5 p.m.
|
Great Lakes Drinking Water Conference
|
EGLE Event
|
September 25 & 26
All day
|
Eastern Michigan University
|
STEM Job and Internship Fair
|
October 9
1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
|
Grand Valley State University
|
All Degree Career Fair
|
October 9
1 p.m. – 5 p.m.
|
MSU Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Career Fair
|
DEI
|
October 10
3 p.m. – 6 p.m.
|
Wayne State University
|
All Major Career Fair
|
October 10
12 noon – 5 p.m.
|
Lake Superior State
|
All Major Career Fair
|
October 17
3 p.m. – 6 p.m.
|
MSU Black Alumni Association SOM Recruiting Event
|
State of MI Designated tailgating/recruitment area
|
October 19
During MSU Homecoming Game
|
UofM College of Engineering
|
Company of the Day
|
October 23
11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|
Northern Michigan University
|
Fall Career Fair
|
October 30
1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
|
Albion College Green Day
|
Green Career Fair
|
October 30
5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.
|
Western Michigan University
|
Life, Physical and Environmental Science Fair
|
November 7
10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
For more information check out EGLE’s Career Opportunities web page.
