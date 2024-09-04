Submit Release
Back to school time kicks off EGLE’s presence at more career fairs

It’s back to school time, and that means the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) is hitting the road to participate in many career fairs at Michigan colleges and universities. The department also has a presence at conferences, such as the upcoming Great Lakes Drinking Water Conference.

EGLE staffers Thomas Miller and James Dykstra at the Western Michigan University's Engineering Career Fair in February 2024.

EGLE staffers Thomas Miller and James Dykstra talk to a student at the Western Michigan University's Engineering Career Fair in February 2024.

 

September marks the start of the time when EGLE ramps up participation in career fairs, says Cindy Whittum, EGLE’s recruitment and internship specialist.

“Participating at career fairs – with the support of EGLE staffers onsite – improves EGLE’s name recognition as one of the best places for environmental professionals to work,” she said. “It allows us to connect directly with future talent and create ways to engage with them throughout their college career. And it allows us to build stronger relationships with the college and university faculty and staff for future outreach and partnerships. It’s also a way for EGLE to promote key roles that we currently need to fill and fill in the future.”

Career fairs have also proven to be great places to promote EGLE’s summer internship program.

Check out the upcoming career fairs and events where EGLE will have presence through November.

School

Career Fair/Event Name

Date /Time

Western Michigan University

Fall Engineering Expo

September 18

1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Michigan Tech

Fall Engineering Fair

September 23

12 noon – 5 p.m.

Great Lakes Drinking Water Conference

EGLE Event

September 25 & 26

All day

Eastern Michigan University

STEM Job and Internship Fair

October 9

1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Grand Valley State University

All Degree Career Fair

October 9

1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

MSU Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Career Fair

DEI

October 10

3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Wayne State University

All Major Career Fair

October 10

12 noon – 5 p.m.

Lake Superior State

All Major Career Fair

October 17

3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

MSU Black Alumni Association SOM Recruiting Event

State of MI Designated tailgating/recruitment area

October 19

During MSU Homecoming Game

UofM College of Engineering

Company of the Day

October 23

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Northern Michigan University

Fall Career Fair

October 30

1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Albion College Green Day

Green Career Fair

October 30

5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Western Michigan University

Life, Physical and Environmental Science Fair

November 7

10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

 

For more information check out EGLE’s Career Opportunities web page.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

