Hisense’s C2 Family of projectors transforms space into a cinematic escape

Debuting at CEDIA 2024, the new C2 Ultra will be on display at booth #3952

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hisense, a global leader in consumer electronics and home appliances, announces the launch of the C2 Series, a groundbreaking lineup of 4K Laser Mini Projectors that elevate home cinema to new heights. The C2 Series, featuring the C2 Ultra, C2 Pro, and C2, offers an array of unique features and capabilities that provide consumers with unmatched picture quality, brilliant brightness for any setting, and seamless access to their favorite content, no matter where they are. These Laser Mini Projectors, featuring Hisense’s premium Tri-Chroma™ triple laser technology, combine sleek design, impressive brightness, and versatile functionality, making them perfect for anyone seeking a premium home entertainment experience.

The C2 Series delivers an unparalleled home entertainment experience by integrating advanced technology with user-friendly features. All three models—C2 Ultra, C2 Pro, and C2—are equipped with Hisense’s Tri-Chroma triple color laser light source, ensuring superior color accuracy with a wide color gamut that covers 110% of the BT.2020 color space. The inclusion of 3D functionality adds another dimension of immersive entertainment, making every movie or game feel more lifelike.

With a versatile projection size ranging from 65 to 300 inches, these projectors are perfect for any environment, whether it’s a bright living room, a dedicated home theater, or an outdoor movie night. The C2 Series offers unparalleled flexibility with 360-degree horizontal rotation and 135-degree vertical adjustment, allowing users to project content onto any surface—even on the ceiling—making it ideal for unique viewing experiences such as watching movies while lying down or for dynamic home gym workouts. Each model boasts seamless auto keystone correction and auto focus for easy setup, intelligent wall color adaptation to maintain accurate image quality, and auto obstacle avoidance to ensure a perfect viewing experience every time.

Whether hosting a family movie night in the cozy living room, setting up a gaming session in a bedroom, or transforming a backyard into an outdoor theater, the C2 Series is designed to adapt to any scenario. The combination of cutting-edge features, ease of use, and exceptional performance make the C2 Series the ultimate choice for entertainment enthusiasts who demand the best in every setting.

C2 Ultra: Unmatched Visual and Audio Excellence

At the pinnacle of the series, the C2 Ultra redefines what’s possible in home cinema. Featuring Hisense's advanced Tri-Chroma laser technology, the C2 Ultra delivers breathtaking visuals with 3,000 ANSI lumens of brightness and a 2,000:1 contrast ratio, ensuring that every scene is vivid and lifelike. This model also boasts IMAX Enhanced and Dolby Vision® certification, providing a cinematic experience that rivals the best theaters. The built-in JBL 2.1 channel audio system, complete with a subwoofer, delivers powerful, room-filling sound that complements its top-tier visual performance. The C2 Ultra is the ultimate choice for those who want an all-in-one premium entertainment solution.

C2 Pro: Professional-Grade Picture and Versatile Installation

The C2 Pro is designed for those who seek a professional-grade cinema experience in a versatile, user-friendly package. With a brightness of 2,600 lumens, the C2 Pro delivers stunning visuals in both bright and dark environments. Its advanced features, including IMAX Enhanced certification, Dolby Vision®, HDR10+, and MEMC technology, ensure a smooth, cinematic experience with vibrant colors and sharp contrast. The C2 Pro also offers optical zoom (0.9 to 1.5:1) for portability as well as flexible installation options and precision adjustments, whether mounted on the wall, ceiling, or floor.

For ease of use, the C2 Pro includes seamless auto keystone correction, auto focus, real-time anti-shot eyes, and intelligent wall color adaptation. Combined with DTS Virtual X and JBL 2.0 channel audio, the C2 Pro is a comprehensive solution for anyone looking to elevate their home entertainment setup with a projector that offers both flexibility and exceptional performance.

C2: Versatile Entertainment for Every Space

The C2 is a game-changer for those who want a versatile, high-performance projector that adapts effortlessly to any environment. With a brightness of 2,000 lumens, the C2 delivers vibrant 4K resolution with digital zoom for flexible viewing, whether it’s set up in a bedroom, home gym, or outdoor space. Equipped with Dolby Vision®, HDR10+, and MEMC technology, the C2 ensures smooth, sharp visuals that bring favorite content to life.

Ease of use is a priority with features like seamless auto keystone correction, seamless auto focus, and intelligent wall color adaptation. The C2’s audio experience is enhanced with JBL 2.0 channel sound and DTS Virtual X, making it the ideal choice for those who seek a blend of portability, advanced technology, and immersive entertainment in a compact design.

Seamless Integration and Smart Features Across Series

All models in the C2 Series are equipped with the latest smart features, including seamless access to popular streaming services such as Netflix, YouTube, and Disney+ through the VIDAA Smart OS.

Pricing and Availability

The Hisense C2 Series, including the C2 Ultra, C2 Pro, and C2 projectors, will be available in the fourth quarter at select retailers. Pricing starts at $2,299.99 MSRP for the C2, $2,499.99 MSRP for the C2Pro, and $2,999.99 MSRP for the C2 Ultra.

To learn more about all of Hisense’s premium offerings, visit Hisense-usa.com and follow @HisenseUSA on Facebook and YouTube and @Hisense_USA on Instagram and X.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.